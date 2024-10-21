Teams carry County Cup hopes in ADL​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following on the success last week in the Senior County Cup, the David Grainge Cup saw the ADL hopes in this competition carry forward as three sides are into the last 16.

Aylesbury Hornets beat Grid City FC 4-0 away to reach the next round, Perry Rose with a hat-trick.

Wendover Reserves beat MK Royals on penalties after earlier being 2-0 down, keeper Ashley Morgan saving two spot-kicks, Jamie Singh-Basra and Ben Porter scoring in normal time. George Scott equalised two minutes from time for Stoke Mandeville Reserves who won at Haddenham Utd 5-3 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Plough Penguins battled with unbeaten Oakley Utd, losing 2-0, while Rivets Sports were thrashed 8-0 by Grendon Rangers in the other game. Aylesbury Royals forfeited their tie.

It was another busy week in the ADL.

In the ADL Cups and the Thomas Field Shield, AWFC beat Tring Athletic A 3-0. Tom Shepherd with a brace, one a penalty, and Lewis Hampton also on target.

Non ADL side Brewster FC, a Sunday side beat Chearsley 5-0, Karl Thomas with a treble.

In the ADL Premier Division Bucks Utd forfeited against leaders Stoke Mandeville.

Great Missenden beat Wendover 6-2 to move back into third. Elmhurst piled more misery on Aylesbury Lions with a 16-0 win, Kai Nemoto netting four times as there were nine different scorers.

The final game saw Archie White score twice and equalise in the 90th minute for AWAC away at Aylesbury Vale TT.

In Division One, leaders Oving thrashed second-placed Thame B 6-0 away, Ian Pearce with a hat-trick. Aylesbury FC and St Leonard’s drew 3-3 as they dropped points in the chase at the top. Aylesbury Hearts and Chesham Youth shared a 3-3 draw, Cameron Harvel’s first half hat-trick put Chesham 3-0 up before Hearts got back in it in the second half.

In Division Two, AVD Warriors’ 3-2 win over Thame C sent them top, Aiden Rennie with a hat-trick, scoring the winner in the 98th minute.

Steeple and Ludgershall’s 2-1 away win at Oving Reserves, coupled with the award of three points from an earlier game, moved them second, Asher Williams with a brace.

Rivets Reserves remain fourth after beating Aylesbury Hornets Reserves 4-0, Sam Webb. Ryan Coker, Danny Clarke and Aaron Pronger scoring, while Quainton hit AVTT Reserves 5-1; Jake Siswick grabbing two goals.