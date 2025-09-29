Table starting to take shape in Aylesbury and District League

ADL Premier Division leaders Aylesbury Vale TT won 1-0 against Hemel Rovers.

After the first full month of the new season you can now start to see who is likely to be up there come May, whilst other sides battle hard to get those first points.

ADL Premier Division leaders Aylesbury Vale TT faced another tough test as they ended Hemel Rovers 100 percent debut start with a 1-0 win, Hemel playing with 9 men for most of the 2nd half after two red cards. Oving are second hammering Aylesbury Hearts 0-6 away from home. Kyle Lawrence opened the scoring early on; Ebhan Nancarrow made it 0-2 before Lewis Hampton's double and top scorer Rob Jolly scoring before the returning Josh Dance netted late on.

Stoke Mandeville sit third after beating Elmhurst 7-2 away: Dan O'Sullivan and Sean Cole's with two goals each. In the final game AWFC got their first points of the season but they were five minutes away from all 3 as they drew 2-2 with Wendover. Will Broome opening for the hosts before Theo Bockmuehi equalised and Aaron Wilkinson out AW ahead, Callum Thomas grabbed the point for Wendover.

In Division One Wingrave are in heaven after hitting 7 in a thrashing of Stoke Mandeville Reserves. Their biggest defeat in years as George Morris scored six goals. An early opener, one just before half time before four more and Harry Hodges late goal. Aylesbury Penguins finally found their scoring boots with a 6-1 away win at Oving Reserves to sit second. Harry Wooster (2) Alfie Harrington, Jack Crisp . Elliot Johnson and Jay Telford all on the scoresheet.

AVD went 1-0 up through Ben Ahuja after good work on the wing from Dylan Borrett in a good first half. Haddenham scored 2 quick goals at the start of the second half via Nathan Coleman and Nick Dugmore and then a third from Matt Atkinson made it 3-1. With 10 minutes left Dylan Borrett made it 2-3 and as the youngsters pushed for an equaliser Ben Rawlings netted Haddenham's fourth with 2 minutes left to seal the win. Aylesbury Hornets and Thame B drew 3-3 in mid-table. At the bottom St Leonard's and Wendover Reserves got their first points in a 3-3 draw. Jack Levelle with a hat-trick for St Leonard's. T

In Division Two leaders Steeple & Ludgershall made it 4/4 wins with a 3-2 away win at Wingrave Reserves. Winning 0-3 via Jordan Gill (2) and Will Alberti; two late goals from Will Green and Jake Graham made the score line closer. Chearsley are second with an 5-2 away win at Thame C. Freddie Tapping & Connor Ferguson in the first half before late Will Munt, Eddie Hickman and Koran Jupp goals.

Wilson Hall netting for Quainton early in the second half. The sides from 5th to 13th seem to take points off each other. Tony Dixon scored four goals to help AFC Chesham beat Hemel Rovers 6-3 away to leapfrog their neighbours, Cameron Harvell netting the other 2. Aylesbury Royals almost threw away a 3-0 lead at Aylesbury Penguins Reserves winning 4-2; Jamie Stringer and Jens Von Haefon goals before Royals replied with their 4th.