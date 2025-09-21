Swatton delivers best qualifying performance at soggy Snetterton

Swatton getting ahead on the Bentley straight

Mixed weather conditions over the weekend of 13-14 September saw Matthew Swatton return his best qualifying performance at the Norfolk track.

The Buckingham based teenager qualified P5 & P4 for his two races and finished both in P6, over a race weekend that saw both glorious sunshine and biblical rain!

Reflecting on the weekend, the Cursley Motorsport driver said, "I was so happy with quali! I've got the pace to challenge for top rookie, so I just need to convert that into the races. Race 1, I made a couple of mistakes and that cost me me four places at one point but I got my head down and got three of them back. Race 2 was only my second ever wet race and first one in this car, so I just need to keep pushing the limits and that only comes with more seat time."

After eight of the ten championship rounds, Swatton remains sixth overall and third in the rookie championship, slightly narrowing the gap to the two drivers in front him.

More action along the Bentley straight

Swatton's next race meeting is at Outlon Park on the 11th October. Keep up to date with all of his news, results and ways that you can support his journey at www.swattonracing.com and on the main social media platforms by searching for Matthew Swatton Racing