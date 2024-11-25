Storm Bert keeps results grounded in Aylesbury and District Football League

There was still action in the ADL despite Storm Bert's best efforts.

The wet and windy weather is not one many like watching or playing in on a Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only three games succumbed to a waterlogged pitch but there were some much lower scorelines as no one side won by more than 4 goals last Saturday.

In the Thomas Field Shield the last 8 sides are all but confirmed as Stoke Mandeville beat AVTT 5-1. After keeping Mandeville out for 30 minutes, Chris Shennan netted 4 times. Great Missenden are also through as Steeple & Ludgershall forfeited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Sheffield Jackman Cup Thame B saw off a batting AVD Warriors from the Division below 3-2. Kai Borrett with another two goals for AVD. Two goals for Jack Pember and one tor Ricky Blake to send Thame into the Quarter Finals.

In the Presidents League Cup AWAC beat Rivets Reserves 4-1. Two goals inside 8 the first 8 minutes. Ryan White. Archie White. Elliott Johnson. Charlie Cawston with their goals.Tring Athletic A will hope their Cup form will feed their league form as they beat in form Oving Reserves 3-0.

In League action there was just one Premier Division game as Elmhurst and AWFC drew 1-1 as the away side try to push for at least runners up spot. Chris Davies for AW; Ronald Khalil Marikano for the home side.

In Division Two leaders Oving won by default as St Leonard’s could not raise a side. Stoke Mandeville Reserves kept up their chase as a tenth game unbeaten via a 5-2 win over Rivets Sports. Ryan Hamilton netting all five of his sides goals. Haddenham are up to 4th after their 3rd win in a row and 7th game unbeaten. A 3-0 win over Aylesbury Hearts with goals via Kyle Hopkins, Luke Sallis and Dylan Langley That’s two defeats in a row after five games unbeaten and no goals either for Hearts. Chesham Utd won again, after so long without one two come in a row, a 4-1 win over Aylesbury Royals. All four goals in the first half from Samuel Fraser, Ryan Smith, Ryan Keen and Matas Merzvibskas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division Two the leaders Plough Penguins waddle on after an 8th straight league win, but needed some long range magic to see off Thame C 4-1. Harry Wooster from 20 yards early in the second half before Marc Thoday’s cross come shot wildly deflected in; the right back then hit a screamer making it 3-0 before Jay Telford got his 12th of the season. Ryan Budd gave Quainton the points as he scored an 88th minute winner before tempers flared as they beat Aylesbury Hornets Reserves 4-3 for a 5th win in 6. Perry Rose’s treble not enough to help his reserves out. Chearsley stopped the rot of 5 straight defeats with a 6-2 win over Wingrave Development, Will Munt with a hat-trick.