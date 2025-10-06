Storm Amy wreaks havoc for Aylesbury Hockey

By Michelle Robertson
Contributor
Published 6th Oct 2025, 13:50 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 14:48 BST
Aylesbury Hockey Club's Men's 1s had a hard-fought game against a tough opposition on Saturday, but the Men just couldn't find the back of the net to secure a win.placeholder image
A tough weekend for most of Aylesbury Hockey Clubs teams out this weekend...must've had something to do with Storm Amy on Saturday, because results didn't go Aylesbury's way!

It was a rough day out on the hockey pitch over the weekend thanks to Storm Amy and the fact that results across the Men's, Women's and Juniors sections didn't go Aylesbury's way, with most of the teams fighting hard and making plenty of headway but just couldn't find the back of the net to secure wins and continue the rise up the League table.

But the guiding light out of the storm was Aylesbury Hockey Club's (AHC) Women's 3s result from Sunday, an incredibly convincing 8-0 win Away against the always challenging Wootton Wanderers, but on Sunday Wootton just didn't have any answers for the strength of Aylesbury.

It was a challenging weekend of results, but Aylesbury will brush it off and with plenty of great moments from all teams to hold on to, despite the results, it gives AHC lots to reflect and work on at training this week and the teams across the board will be back ready and raring to go next weekend.

