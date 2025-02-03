Stoke Mandeville move closer to retaining ADL title

Stoke Mandeville moved closer to retaining ADL title with a big weekend win.

A full weekend’s fixtures saw some vital results at the top of the divisions in the Aylesbury & District League.

In the Premier Division, Stoke Mandeville moved another step closer to retaining their title and their unbeaten league run continues, however AVTT did manage to score four past them, only to lose 7-4, Chris Shennan with a hat-trick and a Ricky Gwilliam brace.

Great Missenden had a 3-2 win over Wendover to move within three points of second, Danny Vegas-Holt scoring along with Freddie Gamble (2).

Wingrave got back to winning ways with a 4-1 away win over AWAC. Charlie Cawston put AWAC ahead but George Morris (3) and Allesio Magnovcallo turned it around.

Division One leaders Oving went down 2-1 to Haddenham. Joshua Kidby with an early goal before Ian Pearce equalised on half time. Nathan Coleman with the wining goal early in the second half.

Stoke Mandeville Reserves’ undefeated run was ended by Aylesbury FC 4-3, Callum Sweeney with a treble. Aylesbury Hornets have games in hand but their 3-1 loss to Aylesbury Hearts puts Hearts right back in the mix, Justin Lopes, Sina Kurdistani and Dayle Thomas scoring.

Thame B pulled themselves clear of the bottom with a 5-2 win over Chesham Youth. Ashley Moakes scoring four times, St Leonard’s winning by the same score at Rivets Sports.

Aylesbury Royals grabbed a 3-2 win over Tring Athletic A, Haydn Playford and Haydon Lambourne (2) scoring.

In Division Two, Oving Reserves are top after a 2-0 win over AVD Warriors, Jack Pennington and Lee Pettit netting, while Plough Penguins won 3-1 at Steeple & Ludgershall with Jay Telford (2) and Jamie Gaffney scoring.

Wendover Reserves had a 3-1 win over Aylesbury Hornets Reserves thanks to Dan Bell, Sam Hardy and Callum Thomas. Rivets Reserves and Quainton are chasing the top four as Rivets won 4-1.

Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves beat Thame C 4-3, Mahdi Habib with the winner, while Chearsley saw off Wingrave Development 7-1 thanks to Robbie Cockroft, Connor Ferguson, Cam Southgate, Fred Tapping and Kiran Japp's brace,

Elmhurst are into the semi-finals of the Marsworth Senior Cup, beating AWFC 3-2 with Isa Khan, Muhammad Abu Bakr and Aliyaan Haider scoring.