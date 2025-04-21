Stoke Mandeville celebrate more trophy joy after a season to remember

Stoke Mandeville win the Thomas Field Shield

Stoke Mandeville won their second trophy of the season winning and retaining the Thomas Field Shield Friday morning.

Going behind to a first half penalty, half time super sub Leon Harding scored a brace to turn the game around for a 2-1 win to seal a double with one possible trophy to play for. Great Missenden their opponents in that Semi Final who will be hoping for fourth time lucky. That was Missendens 2nd final defeat, their Marsworth Senior final abandoned the Monday prior due to a power outage.

The second Double of the season is still on after Plough Penguins, Division Two title winners battled into the Sheffield Jackman Final with a 2-1 win over Division One Rivets Sports. Ray Long missed a penalty for Rivets, smashing his kick off the bar, Dan Forde and Jay Telford then put The Penguins 2-0 ahead and coasting.

Queue 2nd half and Ray Long slotted home before a brawl entwined resulting in the leaders playing the last 40 minutes with ten men but they held on. They will face a tough test against Aylesbury Hornets who reached their first final with a 4-0 win over St Leonard’s. The final is 5th May. Perry Rose with another two goals, Liam Burnett and Harry Roswell all scoring. They have only conceded two goals in the last four games.

In the Subsidiary Cups Elmhurst reached the Senior Final hammering AWFC 6-0 - AW now must beat Wendover to qualify for the Final, Wendover just need a point in that game after the beat Wingrave 3-1; Rob Monk, Luigi Passaro and Stuart Creaser scoring.

In the Junior Cup Chearsley beat Aylesbury Hornets Reserves 2-1 to reach the Semi Fjnal. Will Munt and Nathan French netting. They face AVD Warriors this Saturday to see who gets the easier draw of the last 4. Chesham Youth beat Quainton 2-0 on the other side of the draw, they need to avoid defeat in their final game at Rivets Reserves to qualify for the semis.

In League Action in Division One Tring Athletic grabbed the point they needed to avoid relegation with a 1-1 draw with Aylesbury FC, Tring can now focus on their Cup semi final this weekend. Stoke Mandeville Reserves missed out on a double Cup win again 10 days ago but they put that behind them thumping Thame B 6-0 in their chase for third place. Dean Bayliss, Leon Harding, Ryan Hamilton, George Scott Jack Sheldrake and Billy Room, three goals in the last ten minutes.

In Division Two the chase for 3rd continues as Rivets Reserrves beat 10 man Steeple and Ludgershall 4-1. Sam Webb put Rivets ahead before the red card, Ryan Coker and James Mabaudi made it 3 before the 10 men got a goal back, Finlay Callaghan with the 4th. Callum Thomas scored a brace as Wendover Reserves beat Wingrave Dev 2-1. Both winning sides are fighting it out for the third position with AVD Warriors.