South Bucks celebrates Olympic Medallist Tom Dean

The Paris Olympic Games have been a resounding success for the GLL Sport Foundation (GSF), with past and present supported athletes securing an impressive haul of 38 medals across 22 events - more than in Tokyo.

Among them were South Bucks' Tom Dean - who won a Team Gold in the Mens 4x200m freestyle swimming. The swimmer holds GSF Ambassador status. The GLL Sport Foundation is run by charitable social enterprise GLL which operates leisure services in South Bucks under the ‘Better’ brand. The organisation is committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of local communities and helping future athletes to achieve their goals. GLL’s South Bucks Partnership Manager Luke Askew said: “We could not be prouder of Tom Dean for representing South Bucks at the Paris Olympics. “His success is testament to hard work and dedication and he is an inspiration to others in the community to realise their competition dreams or just take up a new activity to improve their health and wellbeing.” This extraordinary achievement includes 7 gold, 9 silver, and 22 bronze medals, underscoring the incredible talent and dedication of the athletes who have been nurtured and supported by GSF. The games saw a series of standout performances, with GSF athletes excelling across multiple disciplines. As the dust settles on these memorable Olympic Games, the focus now shifts to the Paralympic Games, set to commence on the 28th of August. GSF is thrilled to have 42 past and present athletes ready to compete, each with the potential to add to the Foundation's growing legacy of success. The Paralympic Games promise to be another exciting chapter in what has already been an inspiring summer of sport for the GLL Sport Foundation. GSF Athlete medal success at Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Scarlett Mew Jensen Diving - 3m synchro Team GB Bronze QEOP/LAC Kimberley Woods Canoe Slalom Team GB Bronze – Lee Valley and Rugby Noah Williams Diving - 10m Synchro Team GB Silver - Hackney Tom Daley Diving - 10m Synchro Team GB Silver – QEOP/LAC Kieran Bird Swimming - Mens 4x200m freestyle Team GB Gold- BANES Tom Dean Swimming - Mens 4x200m freestyle Team GB Gold – South Bucks Jack McMillan Swimming - Mens 4x200m freestyle Team GB Gold - Belfast Andrea Spendolini-Siriex Diving - 10m Synchro Team GB Bronze – QEOP/LAC Alex Yee Triathlon Team GB Gold - Lewisham Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne Rowing - Double sculls Team GB Bronze – Herefordshire (HALO) David Ambler Rowing - Men's 4 Team GB Bronze – Kensington and Chelsea Ollie Wynne-Griffith Rowing - Men’s pair Team GB Silver – South Oxfordshire Emily Craig Rowing - lightweight women's sculls Team GB Gold – South Oxfordshire Rowan McKellar Rowing - Women’s 8 Team GB Bronze - Reading Heidi Long Rowing - Womens 8 Team GB Bronze - Chiltern Holly Dunford Rowing - Women’s 8 Team GB Bronze – Reigate and Banstead Tom Digby Rowing - Men’s 8 Team GB Gold – South Oxfordshire Morgan Bolding Rowing - Men’s 8 Team GB Gold – South Oxfordshire Samuel Reardon Athletics - 4x400 mixed relay Team GB Bronze – Crystal Palace Amber Anning Athletics - 4x400 mixed relay Team GB Bronze – Tower Hamlets Laviai Nelson Athletics - 4x400 mixed relay Team GB Bronze – Waltham Forest Alex Yee Triathlon - mixed relay Team GB Bronze - Lewisham Kimberley Woods Kayak Cross Team GB Bronze – Lee Valley/Rugby Joe Clarke Kayak Cross Team GB Silver – Lee Valley Dina Asher-Smith Athletics - 4x100 relay Women Team GB Silver – Crystal Palace Desiree Henry Athletics - 4x100 relay Women Team GB Silver - Enfield Imani-Lara Lansiquot Athletics - 4x100 relay Women Team GB Silver - Croydon Daryll Neita Athletics - 4x100 relay Women Team GB Silver - Greenwich Bianca Williams Athletics - 4x100 relay Women Team GB Silver – Waltham Forest Jeremiah Azu Athletics - 4x100 relay Men Team GB Bronze - Cardiff Noah Williams Diving 10m Individual Platform Team GB Bronze - Hackney Georgia Bell Athletics - 1500m Team GB Bronze – Lee Valley Lewis Davey Athletics - 4x400 relay Men Team GB Bronze – Tower Hamlets Sam Reardon Athletics - 4x400 relay Men Team GB Bronze – Crystal Palace Amber Anning Athletics - 4x400 relay Women Team GB Bronze – Tower Hamlets Laviai Nielsen Athletics - 4x400 relay Women Team GB Bronze – Waltham Forest Lina Nielsen Athletics - 4x400 relay Women Team GB Bronze – Waltham Forest Victoria Ohuruogu Athletics - 4x400 relay Women Team GB Bronze - Gunnersbury