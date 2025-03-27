Solid start for Buckingham's Swatton in his first outing in the Junion Saloon Car Championship

Swatton battling for position along the Wheatcroft Straight with Joe Wood

Matthew Swatton sits twelfth in the Junior Saloon Car Championship after his racing debut at Donington Park circuit last weekend.

Swatton, 14 from Buckingham, only had his first taste of a racing Citroen Saxo VTR a couple of months ago and up until the afternoon of Friday testing, he'd never been in the car on track without a driver coach! Less than twenty four hours later, he placed a very respectable twelfth out of a grid of sixteen drivers, many of whom are in their second and even third season in the championship.

After a dry qualifying on Saturday morning, each of the three races presented the Cursley Motorsport driver with a different challenge, with Saturday afternoon's race being fully wet, then Sunday's races starting off in the morning with a drying but still greasy track, followed by a fully dry track late on Sunday afternoon.

"We're all super happy with this weekend's outcome", said Swatton, "Our goal for the weekend was to bring the car home and not be last in any of the races. I wasn't looking forward to my first race being fully wet as I'd only driven the car in the dry up to that point but having saved a sideways moment at the Old Hairpin, that's given me a lot more confidence and I'm ready to push on in any conditions."

Swatton's next championship round is over the Easter weekend at Brands Hatch. Keep up to date with his progress and news at www.swattonracing.com