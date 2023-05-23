News you can trust since 1832
Runners break records at Buckingham Half Marathon 2023

By Laura PennyContributor
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 17:27 BST
200 runners line up for the start of the Buckingham Half Marathon200 runners line up for the start of the Buckingham Half Marathon
The fifth annual Buckingham Half marathon, organised by Buckingham and Stowe Running Club, took place on Sunday, May 14.

It was a beautiful day with 176 runners completing the scenic 13.1-mile loop around the beautiful Buckingham countryside, passing through Leckhampstead, Wicken and Akeley.

The event raised over £3,000 for two local charities, St Mark’s Meals and Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers (YC2).

The event raised money for two local charitiesThe event raised money for two local charities
Competitors ranged from those completing their first ever half marathon to those who even beat course records.

The male and female winners are husband and wife Sam Dear, who ran it in 1:24:06, and Johanna Dear who beat the female course record in 1:25:40.

The male and female V60 category winners both beat the course bests for that age category - Richard Popiel 1:35:50 and Mary Murphy 1:52:07.

Buckingham and Stowe Running Club thanked the local companies who sponsored the event – The House Inspector, MWealth, Russell & Butler and Bates Body Factory.

The runners were in good spiritsThe runners were in good spirits
As always, the runners were offered free cake and tea and coffee after completing the race, and this again proved one of the highlights.

Competitors’ comments included: “To all the organisers, marshals, cheerers, clappers, disco beats, water handlers, wine gum dispensers, medal hangers (satisfyingly heavy!), masseuses, and the guy handing out chocolates at the finish. You made a great & memorable event. THANK YOU.”

“Great event as always! My 5th time. Great organisation and brilliant support from all marshals. Free cakes were ace as usual too”

“Brilliantly organised event!! Friendly, encouraging marshals, fabulous cake, sunny weather, free photos!! Thanks BSRC!!!”

V60 female winner Mary MurphyV60 female winner Mary Murphy
“It was yet again a fabulous day. Literally second to none. Thanks so much for all the organisers and marshals. The cake again was delicious.”

V60 male winner Richard PopielV60 male winner Richard Popiel
Female winner Johanna DearFemale winner Johanna Dear
Male winner Sam DearMale winner Sam Dear
Trophies for the winnersTrophies for the winners
A good time was had by allA good time was had by all
