Successful finale to first ever girls' rugby league in Buckinghamshire
Under 18s and 15s compete for silverware with nine pitches of fiercely contested games
Last Sunday marked the finale to the first ever league for girls rugby union in Buckinghamshire. Running all season, the league has seen many competitive matches between clubs from all across the county and beyond with teams from Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire competing for the silverware.
All in all 16 clubs met at two locations. Aylesbury Rugby Club for the Under 18’s and Buckingham Rugby club for the under 15’s. Both events were well attended with all nine pitches full of fiercely contested rugby.
The results are as follows:
Under 18’s Competition:
Towcester & Ampthill 27 - 27 Fullerians
Aylesbury 45 - 24 Buckingham
Chinnor & Banbury 17 - 10 Bletchley & Olney
Harpenden & Dunstable 27-17 Chesham / High Wycombe / Marlow / Beaconsfield
Under 15’s Competition:
Fullerians 7 - 7 Buckingham
Bletchley & Olney 34 - 25 Chinnor
Chesham / High Wycombe / Marlow / Beaconsfield 51 - 12 Towcestrians
Aylesbury / Tring & Leighton Buzzard 27 - 10 Harpenden & Dunstable
All the teams involved were awarded participation medals and the winners received their trophies from England International Helena Rowland. Much celebration followed with the two clubs hosting doing a fantastic job. Much thanks go out to Aylesbury Rugby Club and Buckingham Rugby Club.
The league details can be found at www.bucksinvitationalleague.co.uk and you can follow the teams on Instagram https://instagram.com/bucks_invitational_league?utm_medium=copy_linkAnyone interested in getting involved at your local rugby club can take advantage of the free taster sessions run at both Aylesbury and Buckingham on Wednesday evenings at 7pm.