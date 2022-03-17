Successful finale to first ever girls' rugby league in Buckinghamshire

Players line up for the camera

Last Sunday marked the finale to the first ever league for girls rugby union in Buckinghamshire. Running all season, the league has seen many competitive matches between clubs from all across the county and beyond with teams from Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire competing for the silverware.

All in all 16 clubs met at two locations. Aylesbury Rugby Club for the Under 18’s and Buckingham Rugby club for the under 15’s. Both events were well attended with all nine pitches full of fiercely contested rugby.

The results are as follows:

Towcester & Ampthill v Fullerians in a lineout

Under 18’s Competition:

Towcester & Ampthill 27 - 27 Fullerians

Aylesbury 45 - 24 Buckingham

Chinnor & Banbury 17 - 10 Bletchley & Olney

Aylesbury Under 18s

Harpenden & Dunstable 27-17 Chesham / High Wycombe / Marlow / Beaconsfield

Under 15’s Competition:

Fullerians 7 - 7 Buckingham

Bletchley & Olney 34 - 25 Chinnor

Aylesbury Under 18s

Chesham / High Wycombe / Marlow / Beaconsfield 51 - 12 Towcestrians

Aylesbury / Tring & Leighton Buzzard 27 - 10 Harpenden & Dunstable

All the teams involved were awarded participation medals and the winners received their trophies from England International Helena Rowland. Much celebration followed with the two clubs hosting doing a fantastic job. Much thanks go out to Aylesbury Rugby Club and Buckingham Rugby Club.