Helena Rowland in Olympic rugby sevens bronze medal match

Helena Rowland (Picture Getty Images)

There was disappointment for Great Britain s rugby sevens team with Helena Rowland, 21, who had her first taste of the game as a six year old at Aylesbury RFC.

They missed out on the Olympic bronze medal to Fiji on Saturday. Great Britain were beaten 21-12 in the bronze medal match in Tokyo 2020 after being 14-5 down at half time. Fiji had led 14-0 before Megan Jones scored more than two minutes after the hooter as the ball stayed live at the end of the seven-minute half.

Fiji extended their lead to 21-5 after the break before Jones' second try gave Great Britain hope, with just over a minute play. But it wasn't to be and they had to settle for fourth place at 21-12.

Great Britain had played their semi-final earlier on Saturday, losing 26-19 to France.

New Zealand had won their close semi-final with Fiji in extra time, 22-17.