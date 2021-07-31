Helena Rowland in Olympic rugby sevens bronze medal match
Disappointment as Great Britain miss out on podium place to Fiji and finish fourth in Tokyo 2020
There was disappointment for Great Britain s rugby sevens team with Helena Rowland, 21, who had her first taste of the game as a six year old at Aylesbury RFC.
They missed out on the Olympic bronze medal to Fiji on Saturday. Great Britain were beaten 21-12 in the bronze medal match in Tokyo 2020 after being 14-5 down at half time. Fiji had led 14-0 before Megan Jones scored more than two minutes after the hooter as the ball stayed live at the end of the seven-minute half.
Fiji extended their lead to 21-5 after the break before Jones' second try gave Great Britain hope, with just over a minute play. But it wasn't to be and they had to settle for fourth place at 21-12.
Great Britain had played their semi-final earlier on Saturday, losing 26-19 to France.
New Zealand had won their close semi-final with Fiji in extra time, 22-17.
New Zealand went on to win the final, taking the gold medal 26-12 against France, the silver medalists.