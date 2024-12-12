Rising Aylesbury karter seeking sponsorship help

Local Karting Champion Kian Burnard

At just 13 years old, Kian Burnard from Aylesbury is blazing a trail in the competitive world of kart racing.

A proven champion with an impressive track record, Kian has consistently outperformed the competition in the UK and on the international stage. His determination, professionalism, and ambition position him as one of motorsport’s brightest young prospects.

He is now seeking sponsorship to help support his rise up the sporting ladder.

Kian’s 2023 season highlights include winning the prestigious Kartmasters GP Plate in the Micro Max category and securing 2nd place in the UKC and British Karting Championship. These achievements have cemented his status as a top contender and rising star in motorsport.

Achievements at a Glance

Kartmasters GP Plate Winner 2023 – One of the UK’s top karting titles.FIA Karting Academy Trophy Driver 2024 – Selected by Motorsport UK to represent the nation at premier European tracks in France, Slovakia, and Sweden.Podium Wins & International Success – Including victory at the Rok Festival, Franciacorta, Italy.CRG Driver for Champions of the Future & FIA World Championship – Finishing a competitive 45th out of 127 elite drivers. The Road Ahead: 2025 and Beyond

Kian’s journey continues with plans to compete with ZipKart in the British Championship and Ferrara Kart in European circuits. His vision includes scaling new heights in motorsport, with ambitions to represent the UK at more international events and eventually transition to higher-tier racing. However, the next stages of his career depend on securing vital sponsorship to unlock his full potential.

Why Partner with Kian Burnard?

Proven Performance

Kian’s history of podium finishes and championship wins showcases his ability to consistently excel against top-tier competition. His dedication to growth and success is unwavering.

Unparalleled Brand Visibility

Sponsoring Kian means aligning with a fast-rising talent in a globally recognized sport. Through participation in high-profile UK and European events, your brand will gain exposure to motorsport enthusiasts, event attendees, and media coverage.

Social Media Reach

Kian’s growing digital presence offers sponsors a direct line to an engaged audience. Content includes race-day updates, behind-the-scenes exclusives, and promotional features tailored to highlight sponsor partnerships.

Professionalism

Kian approaches his career with discipline both on and off the track, ensuring every sponsor receives value and representation in a professional manner.

What Sponsors Receive

Logo Placement: Prominent branding on Kian’s racing suit, kart, and merchandise.Event Exposure: Visibility at leading motorsport events in the UK and Europe.Digital Marketing: Regular features on Kian’s social media platforms, including engaging content and brand shout-outs.Exclusive Access: Invitations to race-day events, VIP meet-and-greets, and unique promotional opportunities to connect with Kian and his audience. Join the Journey

This is your opportunity to partner with a future motorsport star. With your support, Kian can take the next step in his career, bringing your brand along for the ride. Together, we can drive towards new victories while delivering outstanding value for your investment.

To discuss this exciting opportunity further, or for any additional information, please contact us directly. High-quality photos and media materials are available upon request.

Thank you for considering Kian Burnard as a partner to elevate your brand while supporting local talent on a global stage.