Points not guaranteed in competitive ADL season

The ADL looks like it will be a highly competitive season.

After the first two weeks where only a select few sides had 100 per cent winning starts, after week three and number of other sides dropped points across all three divisions

In the Premier Division, leaders Aylesbury Vale Toqeer Titans had beaten last years top two but they were held to a 2-2 draw by last season's Division One Champions Oving, who are yet to lose so far. Ethan Nancarrow and Rob Jolly with goals in the last five minutes for Oving.

Stoke Manderville's defence of their title took another below as old rivals Great Missenden finally beat them in the League with a 2-1 win. Freddie Gamble out Missenden ahead before Jack Bowers equalised; Max Clarke restoring Missenden's lead ten minutes later with a 20 yard volley.

Wendover are also final off the mark as they beat Aylesbury Hearts 5-3. In a made 25 minutes in the first half 7 goals were scored as Wendover lead 3-4 at the break. Tristan Hardy completing his hat-trick in the second half. Hemel Rovers thumped AWFC 9-1; six different goal scorers in the other days game.

In Division One Wingrave top the division but they could only take a point from Oving Reserves after going 0-2 down inside 20 minutesz Calvino Magnocavallo’s 40 yarder and Anthony Waters goals for Wingrave. Aylesbury Penguins 100% record went with a defeat to old foes Rivets Sports 2-1.

Chris Ayisi equalising Jay Telford's opener before Dan Fox's 80th minute winner. Stoke Mandeville Reserves were also beaten 2-1 by Haddenham Utd who have two wins from two games. Luke Lindsays's quick fire first half brace before Chris Tofte grabbed a goal back.

Aylesbury Hornets beat Tring Athletic A to get their first win; Perry Rose (2) Alex Stepney, Jason John and Matt Rennie scoring. Thame B lost their first two games but beat bottom side Wendover Reserves 8-1. James Bonwick, Jaden Sandiford and Lawrence Foster with braces each, St Leonard's are just above them with 3 defeats in a row as they lost 4-1 to AVD Warriors Goals from Rohan Naik, Vitor Veira, Mike McCourt and last minute from Owen Margarkoshko capping a MOTM performance.

In Division Two the two free scoring sides met as Steeple & Ludgershall faced AVTT Reserves and it was the hosts who carried on their 100% record and ending that of their opponents as Steeple won 3-2. Dylan Taylor opened the scoring for Steeple before Charlie Abrahams and Ryan Sunderland goals put AVTT ahead, only for Jordan Gill and Gareth Dench goals made it 3-2. Chearsley sit third after a 5-0 win over winless Aylesbury Penguins Reserves, a 40 yard thunderbolt into a wide open goal from Ethan Hetherington, who grabbed a brace. Freddie Tapping and Connor Cox scoring.

Aylesbury Hornets Reserves have won two games on the bounce as they beat Thame C 2-0. Apart from the leaders only Quainton are undefeated as they beat AFC Chesham 2-1. Ryan Keen put Chesham ahead before Harry Andrews and Ryan Bud goals.

The final game saw Wingrave Reserves 5-0 ahead at Rivets Reserves with the half of a Simon Barby hat-trick, before a 70th minute abandonment due to a medial issue, thankfully the Rivets player is on the mend.

In the final days games AWFC Reserves went out the B&B David Grainge Trophy 3-1 to Taplow Utd Reserves.