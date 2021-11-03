You can now play padel tennis in Bucks but what is this new sports craze?

The world's fastest growing sport is coming to Bucks, with a new padel tennis club opening this Saturday (6/11).

The club, the first of its kind in the county, will be based at Holmer Green where unused tennis courts have been converted to padel courts.

Director Neil Percival,said: "It will hopefully become a great community venture as padel, a form of tennis, is going to be huge in the UK.

"We have an LTA Grade 5, non professional, competition planned for this Sunday (7/11), with open day sessions on Saturday to give people a chance to come down to experience the sport, possibly for the first time."

Padel, a major sport in Spain, is great for all the family, easy to pick up, inclusive and and a great way to get children exercising.

A padel court is smaller than a tennis court, but has the same scoring system as tennis, is played as best of three sets and is always played in doubles.

Mr Percival added: "One of the biggest barriers to tennis is the overarm serve, and in padel the service is underarm, making the game slower so people can walk on court. Primarily padel is not about power, it's about control, which makes it particularly fun, and one of the best games for all ages.

"There are currently just over 100 courts, but this looks set to grow after the LTA backed it in a major new initiative.