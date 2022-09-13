Wood's good for Goodwood after Silverstone preparation in Lotus

James Wood in action at Silverstone. Photo: James Beckett.

Wood is scheduled to race the 1959 Lotus 15, once raced by Graham Hill, in the Sussex Trophy at Goodwood on Sunday, and participation in the MSVR-organised Equipe Racing Club event at Silverstone last weekend provided an ideal opportunity for him to test the car ahead of the world's largest historic racing event.

Setting the fastest time in qualifying, Wood opted to start the 40-minute race he was entered for from the pit lane to avoid any issues at the start.

Using the race as a test session, Wood joined in as the grid of cars were well on their opening lap, quickly finding pace and setting the fastest race lap before returning to the pits.

Speaking afterwards, Wood said, "This race at Silverstone presented us with a great chance to run the Lotus prior to the Revival and just sort out the last few issues. I really enjoyed driving at Silverstone again, and am now really looking forward to Goodwood!"

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quirina Louwman was also in action in the same race, driving her Lotus Elite in a Pre '63 class. The race was the first time Louwman had raced the Lotus Elite - crossing the line 12th overall, second in class.

Louwman said, "This was good fun and the car went well. I am looking forward to testing the car again and preparing for its next race."

Louwman will also be heading to Goodwood this weekend, and is scheduled to drive a Ferrari a demonstration during the event that starts with race qualifying on Friday.

*Great Horwood's Newbridge Motorsport scored victory in the GT4 class of the British GT Championship at Brands Hatch on Sunday. The team's Aston Martin Vantage GT4, driven by Darren Turner and Matt Topham, took the class lead after the mid-way round of driver change pit-stops, and despite a strong effort from the rapidly closing Audi R8 of Sennan Fielding, held on to win.

With just one round of the British GT Championship remaining, the battle for class honours will now be decided at Donington Park in October with Newbridge Motorsport in pole position to claim the coveted GT4 title.

James Cottingham and Lewis Williamson finished the race fourth in their DK Engineering-supported Vale-based 2 Seas Motorsport Mercedes, while Andrew Howard's return to the championship in the second 2 Seas Mercedes did not go quite according to plan.