​Wood prepares for Le Mans Cup with Silverstone tests

​The entry list for the new season of Michelin Le Mans Cup racing has been released by the organising Automobile Club de l'Ouest, with the Steller Motorsport car listed to carry the number 42 throughout the 2023 season.

Following the announcement, the team checked-in to Silverstone where Wood was joined for a test by reigning British GT4 champion, Sennan Fielding - the duo putting the team's V10-powered car through its paces.

The Michelin Le Mans Cup, a feeder series to the European Le Mans Series (ELMS) and FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), will see a capacity grid of LMP3 and GT3 cars compete at six race events across Europe, with the season opener set to take place at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya in Spain during mid April.

James Wood (left) and Sennan Fielding pictured with the Steller Motorsport Audi R8 LMS GT3. Photo by Jakob Ebrey.

The new campaign will be Wood's first full season of international GT racing, although he is no stranger to major racing events, and brings to the Steller Motorsport team a wealth of on-track experience having driven many leading GT cars. Sennan Fielding, Wood's team-mate for the year ahead, will also be lining-up for a first full international season of GT racing - although he does have some experience of GT3 cars, having raced Steller's Audi R8 in British GT Championship races on previous occasions.

The Silverstone test enabled Wood and the Steller Motorsport team to run through a series of system checks, and gain valuable data from the Michelin tyres that the Audi will use during the season where Wood and Fielding will compete alongside a host of Aston Martin, Ferrari, Honda, Lamborghini and Porsche entries.

Additional GT3 cars will be included on the grid for Michelin Le Mans Cup 'Road to Le Mans' races at Le Mans in June when two races that support the 24 Hours of Mans will take place during the event's special centenary celebrations.