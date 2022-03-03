Vale racer Henry Chart will contest the new United Formula Ford Championship

Henry Chart will contest the 2022 United Formula Ford Championship (Picture by James Beckett)

Vale racer, Henry Chart, has signed-up to contest the new for 2022 United Formula Ford Championship. The former F3 and Classic FF1600 race winner, will drive a Van Diemen RF81 in the MotorSport Vision Racing (MSVR) series that launches with a competitor test day at Snetterton on Friday.

Chart a regular racer in the Walter Hayes Trophy at Silverstone each year, will start the 2022 season as a favourite for honours in the class for Pre '82 FF1600 cars with his car powered by a Barnett Racing-prepared 1600cc Ford engine. Five classes make up the grid for the United Formula Ford Championship, which has been designed to cover all eras of the popular single-seater category that started back in 1967.

The championship is due to start at Donington Park in April, before heading to Silverstone, Cadwell Park, Snetterton and then three late summer and autumn visits to Brands Hatch.

Winslow's Alexz Wigg scored victory on the North Berks Motorcycle Club-organised Wallace Cup Trial on Sunday - round two of the 2022 ACU S3 Parts National Trial Championship writes James Beckett.

Wigg, riding a Vertigo machine, was the class of a capacity entry throughout the day of competition that started and ended with competitive sections at Aston Tirrold's Seymour's Arena near Didcot.

Across the day of riding, Wigg dropped just six marks, all consumed at the difficult Bucknells Copse. A dab and a failure in two sections the only problems Wigg, the 2021 Southern Experts winner, experienced all day. The Vale-based rider finished two points clear of James Fry (Sherco), with Emma Bristow, a multiple FIM World Women's Trial champion, completing the podium on her Sherco bike with a score of eighteen.

Philip Wiffen, Samuel Atherton and Ross Danby were class winners in the championship, which continues this weekend in Cumbria with the Milnthorpe Trial organised by the Westmorland Motor Club.