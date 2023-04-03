Vale-based James Wood to race in Le Mans Cup

James Wood (right) and Sennan Fielding with the Steller Motorsport Audi R8 that they will drive in the 2023 Michelin Le Mans Cup.

​During an exclusive launch event held at the Steller Technical Centre near Buckingham, attended by a number of VIP guests including Greg Smith MP, Wood was presented as a driver of the number 42 Steller Motorsport Audi R8 LMS Evo2 GT3 for a season of international racing that will start in Spain later this month.

Wood will share driving duties with reigning British GT4 champion, Sennan Fielding. The duo will race in the GT3 division of the Michelin Le Mans Cup that will take them to six major international race meetings during the year, including participation in two support races held during the build-up to the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch, Wood said: “It is fantastic to be racing in an ACO series, especially in this centenary year. The programme brings together some great elements, not least us racing in support of Sir Jackie Stewart's Race Against Dementia charity. I am delighted to be driving with Sennan and Steller, and I am very much looking forward to the season ahead."

The move to the Michelin Le Mans Cup for Steller Motorsport is the start of a long-term commitment for the team to race in endurance motorsport at the very highest level. Participation in the 2023 season of ACO sanctioned endurance racing is also hugely significant, as the world famous 24 Hours of Le Mans will celebrate its centenary at the Circuit de la Sarthe in June in front of a sell-out crowd of over 300,000 spectators.

The Audi in which Wood will race this season was launched in a dynamic white, orange, grey and red livery, with the car also proudly wearing 'In Support of Race Against Dementia' colours for the season, a charity set up by three-time F1 world champion, Sir Jackie Stewart OBE, to fund research into the disease and ultimately find its cure.

* The Intelligent Money British GT Championship season starts at Cheshire's Oulton Park this weekend. The Vale-based Beechdean Aston Martin Racing team are set to make a full-time return to the championship for 2023, with Andrew Howard and Ross Gunn driving an Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Advertisement

Advertisement