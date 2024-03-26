Vale-based Aston Martin Racing all set for British GT Championship opener

Jessica Hawkins and Andrew Howard will get the season under way this weekend.

The Cheshire parkland track will play host to the opening two rounds of the season that will run through seven race weekends until a finale at Brands Hatch in September.

A mighty grid of GT3 specification cars will form the leading half of the British GT grid, with the Vale-based Beechdean Aston Martin Racing team a leading entry.

Andrew Howard and Aston Martin F1 Academy brand ambassador, Jessica Hawkins, will represent the Beechdean Aston Martin team. The Vale-based squad is looking for success this season in a championship they have been regular winners in for many years.

Andrew Howard is a former British GT champion and has a wealth of experience in the series, as well as having driven in international races such as the European Le Mans Series and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Hawkins, however, will start her very first GT3 race at Oulton Park on Monday.

Speaking this week Howard said: "We are looking forward to the year ahead. We have recently tested at Oulton Park, where Ross Gunn assisted our new car development as Jessica was carrying out F1 duties for Aston Martin, and we think we are in a good position."

Steller Motorsport will field their Audi R8 GT4 in the event for Tim Docker and Jordan Albert, the local team heading to Oulton Park straight from the participation in a Michelin Le Mans Cup tyre test at the Circuit de Catalunya in Spain yesterday and today (Wednesday).