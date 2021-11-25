Two Vandyke Upper School students in Bedfordshire's smallbore rifle team

Josh Knights

Leighton Buzzard rifle shooters are included in this season’s smallbore rifle teams representing Bedfordshire in the National Smallbore Rifle Association’s Winter Inter-County Leagues.

Fired at 25 yards distance, the competitions take place over ten rounds between November and April.

This year sees the return of a County Junior Rifle Team of four shooters, including two of the town’s promising junior talents Sam Bradfield and Josh Knights.

Sam Bradfield

Both students at Vandyke Upper School, Sam and Josh began shooting in just the last couple of years and since the end of lockdown restrictions in the sport have worked hard on technique with their average scores showing healthy improvements. This year, with a round 1 bye already shot, round 2 in late November sees them take on the Lothian & Borders team.

As well as securing their places in the Junior Team, Sam is also representing the Bedfordshire B mixed team with Josh already being called up as reserve for a senior team mate who is currently injured.

Bedfordshire Smallbore Shooting Association’s Rifle Captain said: “It’s fantastic to see such capable junior shooters taking their place in our County teams this season and we’re delighted to once again have a team of juniors representing Bedfordshire.”