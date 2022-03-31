Turnfurlong Junior School are cross country champions again

Turnfurlong Junior School runners celebrating becoming District Champions for the tenth time since 201

Turnfurlong Junior School are District Champions for the tenth time since 2011.

Aylesbury Vale Schools Cross Country competition took place at Ascott House near Wing on March 19, with the top runners from the area’s primary schools taking part in this end-of-season race.

Turnfurlong Junior School were in the larger schools competition and had high hopes of doing well, having been competitive throughout the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Age groups are combined into four different categories for this event (Years 3/4 Girls and Boys and Years 5/6 Girls and Boys) with all the races taking place on a challenging but exciting course.

All four events were strongly contested but TJS’s thorough preparations resulted in excellent performances all round.

In the Year 3/4 Girls race, Turnfurlong girls won a total six medals with Alexa S becoming District champion.

In the Year 3/4 boys race, TJS were successful again, winning another six medals with Archie K becoming District Champion.

These two races set the standard for even further success. In the Year 5/6 girls race, four more medals were won with Gabriella C becoming District Champion and to complete an excellent day for TJS, the Year 5/6 boys also ran brilliantly winning five more medals, with James G leading the team home as District Champion.