News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
1 hour ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
5 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
6 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
6 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
6 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Triple gold delight for Gadirova at European Championships

Aylesbury’s ​Jessica Gadirova secured a hat-trick of golds at the European Gymnastics Championships after taking top spot in the women's floor final on Sunday.

By Sports Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 18:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 18:22 BST

Gadirova, 18, saw off team-mate Alice Kinsella as Great Britain completed a superb one-two finish on the final day of the championships in Antalya in Turkey.

Gadirova took her third straight European title on the floor with a total of 14.000 points, while Kinsella, 22, scored 13.666.

"The experience has been amazing and I cannot believe what is happening," said Gadirova, who also claimed gold in both the women's all-round and team competitions.

Britain's Alice Kinsella (L), Britain's Jessica Gadirova (C) and Romania's Sabrina Maneca-Voinea celebrate at the end of the Women's floor final during the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Antalya. (Getty Images)Britain's Alice Kinsella (L), Britain's Jessica Gadirova (C) and Romania's Sabrina Maneca-Voinea celebrate at the end of the Women's floor final during the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Antalya. (Getty Images)
Britain's Alice Kinsella (L), Britain's Jessica Gadirova (C) and Romania's Sabrina Maneca-Voinea celebrate at the end of the Women's floor final during the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Antalya. (Getty Images)
Most Popular

"It has been such an amazing championships and I couldn't have asked for anything more. That is the reason I am a gymnast because I love to perform on the floor. I gave it everything today.

"Even from being floor champion the first time was just amazing.

"And to keep defending [the title] at the moment is so crazy. I just can't believe it," she added.

Earlier, Gadirova also finished seventh in the women's beam final.

She fell forward on her landing and was awarded 6.766, but said she could not let the stumble affect her.

"I'm not always the best at beam," Gadirova said. "So I just kind of accept whatever happens, happens, and it is so hard to be so consistent on beam.

"I literally wiped it from my memory and thought floor is my chance to show it off and forget about what happened on beam."

Related topics:TurkeyGreat Britain