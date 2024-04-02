​Tough start to season for duo

The Beechdean Aston Martin Vantage GT3 pictured at Oulton Park on Monday. Photo by James Beckett.

​Howard and his race team-mate, Jessica Hawkins, started their new British GT campaign in torrential rain, when the opening one-hour race of the season was held in awful conditions.

Rain began to fall at the Cheshire circuit shortly before the day's action began, and by the time the capacity grid of GT3 and GT4 cars were in action the conditions were awful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heavy rain made for difficult driving conditions with the Vale-based crew racing through to finish in a disappointing 18th position in a race won by the Barwell Lamborghini of Rob and Ricky Collard.

As the day progressed, so the weather improved, and the sun was shining for the second GT race of the day late on Monday afternoon.

With a damp track drying throughout, the pace of the GT cars picked up and on slick tyres near the end of the one-hour contest Andrew Howard was able to clock the fastest lap of the race with his Beechdean Aston Martin Vantage GT3 to win the Sunoco Fastest Lap Award - a trophy he was presented with on the podium after the race.

Crossing the finish line in 15th position, the Beechdean pairing were some way behind the race winning Lamborghini Huracan of Alex Martin and Sandy Mitchell in another race that provided plenty of challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howard said, "Setting fastest lap showed the new Aston Martin has good pace and we need to build on this for the next race."

Hawkins said afterwards, "I enjoyed making my British GT debut this weekend. The weather wasn't great but it was good to see so many people attending, and it was good to have the chance to meet fans during the lunchtime autograph session in the pit lane.

"We have work to do but Andrew demonstrated that the car has potential and we can now look ahead to the next race."

The British GT Championship continues at Silverstone later this month, when the Silverstone 500 will take place around the track's Grand Prix Circuit layout on April 28th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* The Fanatec GT World Challenge Endurance Cup powered by AWS starts this weekend at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France, and Vale-based racer, Ross Gunn, will be in action.

Gunn will drive an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for the Walkenhorst Motorsport team in a three-hour race around the former French Grand Prix track.