Top eight finish for Beechdean AMR duo at Oulton Park

The Silver-Am class leading Beechdean AMR Aston Martin of Andrew Howard and Tom Wood pictured at Oulton Park on Monday (Photo: James Beckett)

​The Vale-based British GT Championship contesting Beechdean AMR team continue to lead the Silver-Am class of 2025 series after the two most recent rounds of the championship took place at Oulton Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

Andrew Howard and Tom Wood scored a best result of eighth from the two one-hour races around the demanding Cheshire parkland course, with the day's second race causing plenty of thrills due to numerous rain flurries that swept across the track throughout.

The day did start frustratingly for the Howard's charge was halted due to a puncture caused by a minor collision with the McLaren of Michael Price. Time was lost as Howard tried to rejoin the race, with the car eventually reaching the finish in a lowly 18th.

However, things improved for the day's second race, with Wood able to drive a strong opening stint in difficult conditions to before handing the Sides Ice Cream-supported Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo over to Howard.

With the Beechdean team principal installed behind the wheel, the number 97 Aston raced hard to the finish and collect valuable points to aid the retention of the championship's Silver-Am class.

* For the first time since 2022, Beechdean AMR team will contest next month's famous Crowdstrike Spa 24 Hours at the Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium.

Beechdean AMR came close to winning the race that celebrated its centenary last year in their most recent participation, and have decided to return to the Ardennes for another attack on the world's largest and most important race for GT3 specification cars.

Joined by many of the team's entered for next month's big event, Beechdean AMR recently took part in a two-day Prologue at Spa, an event promoted by the Stephane Ratel Organisation to allow teams and drivers the opportunity to prepare for this year's race.

Carrying the number 100, the Beechdean AMR Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo was driven during the test by team principal Andrew Howard, US-based racer Anthony McIntosh and Aston Martin factory-supported drivers Valentin Hasse-Clot and Ross Gunn.

Gunn's return to the Beechdean squad is seen as a major boost, the Princes Risborough-based racer having scored much success with the team previously. An integral part of the Aston Martin Racing team, Gunn also represents Aston Martin in The Heart of Racing line-up that field the V12-powered Aston Martin Valkyrie in IMSA Sportscar Championship races in the United States and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Gunn will drive the Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar in the 24 Hours of Le Mans that also takes place in June, and Gunn says, "It is great to be back with Andrew [Howard] and Beechdean AMR for the Spa 24 Hours this year. This race is huge and is the biggest GT3 event in the world, its always very special and now I have another big race to focus on in June. It's going to be a busy few weeks!"

*Steller Motorsport will be in action at the famous Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy this weekend in the second GT World Challenge Endurance Cup race of the season. Matisse Lismont, Daniel Ali and Lorcan Hanafin will drive the Vale-based team's Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the final Endurance Cup championship race prior to next month's Spa 24 Hours.