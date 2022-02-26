Tom Ingram's British Touring Car season will kick off at Thruxton

Tom Ingram leading the pack at Silverstone last year

Tom Ingram’s 2022 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship season will be officially launched at Thruxton during early April it has been announced, writes James Beckett.

Vale-based Ingram, will join the full British Touring Car Championship entry for a day of testing at the fast airfield circuit near Andover on a day that will formally launch the 2022 season.

Ingram and fellow BTCC will attend an exclusive event on April 12 prior to a full day of testing at the popular circuit that hosts two championship events in May and August. The Thruxton test takes place just ten days prior to Donington Park’s Kwik Fit BTCC season opener on April 24.

The Thruxton event will also mark the first Season Launch since 2019 that spectators will have been permitted to attend. The 2020 event was curtailed due to the pandemic starting, while the event was a scaled down ‘behind closed doors’ test for competitors last spring.

The Thruxton test, as well as hosting the BTCC Season Launch, will also form the third and final official pre-season test for touring car racers. Teams will also attend Donington Park and Croft on March 29 and April 6 respectively. The trio of official BTCC test days will provide teams and drivers the opportunity to fully familiarise themselves with the implementation of the new hybrid system that cars will feature this year.

Ingram says: “I am looking forward to starting the preparations for the new season. As always the BTCC is so competitive and I am sure 2022 will once again provide great action.”