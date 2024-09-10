Tom ​Ingram stars at Goodwood Revival

​The Goodwood Revival provided the masses with a nostalgic-fuelled weekend of historic motorsport action - the Goodwood Motor Circuit once again taken back to a period of the 1930s to 1960s, with visitors attending the event wearing costumes from the period.

Heavy rain throughout the weekend made the going tough, but the on-track action was once again of the highest level with the large crowds once again treated to the world's very best historic sport.

Former British Touring Car champion, Tom Ingram, was one of stars of the show - driving in both the event headlining St. Mary's Trophy and RAC TT Celebration race.

Fifth in the St. Mary's Trophy for Historic Touring Cars, driving a Ford Lotus Cortina, Vale-based Ingram went on to win the event's 'Blue Riband' race, the RAC TT Celebration on Sunday afternoon in a TVR Griffith with Mike Whitaker.

The duo powered to victory by the narrow margin of just 0.407 seconds ahead of Oliver Bryant and Jake Hill, another BTCC star taking part at the Revival, and their Ford-powered AC Cobra.

Mark Gillies, driving Dick Skipworth's English Racing Automobile ERA R3A, lost out on victory in the Goodwood Trophy for Pre War Grand Prix and Voiturette cars when he lost the lead of the race on the very last lap. Ian Baxter driving an Alta 61 powered past Gillies on the approach to Woodcote Corner to claim a second successive victory in the contest.

Nick Topliss, driving ERA R4A, finished the race in sixth position, and Duncan Ricketts in his ERA-powered Parnell Challenger was twelfth at the fall of the chequered flag.

Ben Kingham, partnered by British Superbike racer, Josh Brookes, finished third in the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy for Pre 1955 motorcycles. The duo were classified third in both two-rider races on Kingham's Vincent Black Shadow machine, and claimed the position in the combined standings. Victory went to Michael Rutter and Michael Russell on a Norton-Velocette.

Driving an Aston Martin DB4GT, Dario Franchitti and Jimmie Johnson were victors in the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy. The Vale-based duo recovered from an early exit in qualifying when Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR cup champion, suffered an off in the rain that caused their Aston Martin to suffer bodywork damage. Once racing started though, Franchitti and Johnson were the class of the entry, winning in style.

James Wood and Nicolas Minassian were out of luck in the event opening Sussex Trophy on Friday evening, when their Lotus 15 sportscar was a race retirement. Minassian, a 24 Hours of Le Mans racer, started the race in the car and led briefly prior to the completion of mandatory driver change pit-stops. Wood took over, but sadly a mechanical issue saw the former Le Mans Cup GT3 racer return the car to the pits to retire.

* The Kop Hill Climb will take place in Princes Risborough this weekend, with the event celebrating the anniversary of English Racing Automobiles. Two of the ERA machines, including Dick Skipworths R3A, will be present to demonstrate up the Kop[ Hill course.

* Beechdean AMR scored their best overall finish of the 2024 British GT Championship to date at Donington Park on Sunday, when they finished seventh in the penultimate round of the series. Andrew Howard and Jessica Hawkins drove their number 97 Beechdean Aston Martin Vantage GT3 to the strong finish in a two-hour race around the popular Leicestershire parkland track. The Vale-based team scooped trophies by finishing third in the Silver-Am class, with Howard saying, "This was a great team effort and we now are looking forward to the final race of the season at Brands Hatch later this month." The Steller Motorsport team were classified 25th overall with their Audi R8 GT4 driven by Jordan Albert and Tim Docker.