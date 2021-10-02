Tom Ingram keeps up Touring Car title chase with two rounds to go

Tom Ingram leads the pack at Silverstone on Sunday.

Second place finishes in rounds of the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship at Silverstone last weekend for Tom Ingram, has kept the Vale-based racer's hopes of championship success alive with just two race meetings of the 2021 season remaining, writes James Beckett.

Driving a Hyundai for the Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePrice Cars team, Ingram raced to strong second position podium placings in the opening two races at Silverstone to add valuable points to his championship tally. Chasing home the Toyota Gazoo Racing Corolla of Rory Butcher in both races, Ingram said, "The Silverstone National Circuit provides fast racing. The circuit surface develops a lot of grip, and so overtaking now can be difficult."

Adding, "I led at the start of the opening race but didn't have the pace to keep Rory (Butcher) behind. He was very strong this weekend, but I am happy with the performance of my Hyundai, and overall this was a good weekend for the team."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twelfth in the final BTCC race of the weekend, Ingram left Silverstone with a tally of 249 points - thirty-six behind championship leader, Ash Sutton (Infiniti), and two ahead of Jake Hill (Ford Focus). Hill ended his day on a high, winning the final race to close he points gap on Ingram.

Ingram said, "We have two rounds of the season remaining at Donington Park and Brands Hatch, and so with six races still to take place, everything is still to play for. As always the BTCC title chase is set to go down to the wire, the championship is set for another exciting run to the chequered flag."

The Championship continues at Donington Park on October 9-10 and concludes at Brands Hatch on October 23-24.