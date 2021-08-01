Tokyo 2020 over for Rupert Shipperley and Great Britain's Olympic men's hockey team

After success in pool stages, Team GB's medal bid ends in 3-1 quarter-final defeat by India

Rupert Shipperley (Picture by Getty Images)

Tokyo 2020 has ended in disappointment for Rupert Shipperley and Great Britain s men's hockey team, who were beaten 3-1 by India in their Olympic quarter-final on Sunday.

The Marsh Gibbon forward had played a key role in Team GB's journey to the knock-out stages in Japan, but being 2-0 down at half time left them too much to do.

Sam Ward's goal from a penalty corner in the dying seconds of the third quarter gave the British team hope at 2-1 and they continued to dominate possession in the final quarter.

But throwing everything they had into attack, India then caught Great Britain on the counter-attack for 3-1 with only three and a half minutes to go and there was no way back.

The Olympic semi-finals will now see Australia v Germany and India v Belgium.

Shipperley, 28, who has played more than 70 times for Wales, studied at Cardiff University and was a geography teacher at King's College School in Wimbledon.

He made his Great Britain debut in February last year, scoring in the country's 4-4 draw with Australia at the start of the 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League.

A cricketer with Marsh Gibbon CC too, he plays his club hockey for Hampstead & Westminster HC.

Described as a strong, attacking player with a keen eye for goal, he was also a keen rugby player before injury turned his attentions to hockey.

His sister Zoe also played hockey for both England and Great Britain.

