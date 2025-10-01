Swimmer Olivia secures three medals in Singapore

Emma Newman-Baronius was successful in Singapore. Photo: @Aquatics GB

Great Britain’s para-swimming sensation, Olivia Newman-Baronius, continued her impressive run of international form by securing three medals at the prestigious Toyota World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore.

The 18-year-old S14 competitor delivered a trio of fiercely competitive swims at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, earning double silver in the individual medley and butterfly events and adding a bronze in the breaststroke.

Newman-Baronius, a Paralympic gold and bronze medallist from Paris 2024, demonstrated her versatility by winning the silver medal in the 200m Individual Medley (SM14). In a thrilling race against the world-record holder, she maintained a blistering pace through all four strokes, touching the wall in a new personal best time to secure second place.

She repeated her silver-medal success in the 100m Butterfly (S14). In a highly anticipated contest, Newman-Baronius powered through the water, beating her own world-class speed but ultimately being narrowly edged out of the gold medal position. Her time, however, was enough to emphatically claim the silver and reaffirm her status as one of the best butterfly swimmers in the S14 class.

Completing her medal haul, the young Brit secured the bronze in the 100m Breaststroke (SB14). Displaying strong technique and endurance, she fought off a crowded field in the final 25 metres to secure her third podium finish of the Championships.

The triple-medal success underscores her growing maturity and consistent performance on the global stage. Newman-Baronius’s ability to compete at the highest level across various disciplines marks her out as a true star of the sport.

"This entire week has been an amazing experience," commented Newman-Baronius after the finals.

"To win three World Championship medals, especially with such fierce competition, is something I'm incredibly proud of. I gave it everything I had in every race. I’m especially pleased with my times.

"I'm incredibly thankful to my coach, Tom Elgar, my swimming club Maxwell and family who have supported me through a tough year of rehabilitation. I would also like to say a special thanks to Everyone Active, Aylesbury Vale Community Trust and the Stoke Mandeville swimming pool who provided facilities to train in over the summer holidays."

Emma’s journey, marked by remarkable resilience in overcoming significant health challenges and her success while managing autism, continues to inspire fans worldwide.

Newman-Baronius will now return home to continue her rigorous training schedule, with the ambition of topping the podium at the next major international meeting.