​Steller testing new Corvettes ahead of new season

​The Steller Motorsport team are currently undertaking an extensive pre-season test schedule in Spain and France with their new Chevrolet Corvette GT3 cars.

The Vale-based team are set to debut a brace of newly acquired Corvette C8 GT3.R cars in European GT competition this year, and have been busy this past week putting miles on the cars at Barcelona's Circuit de Catlunya in Spain, before moving to the Circuit Paul Ricard in France for further evaluations.

Known for success as an Audi Sport Customer Racing designated team, Steller Motorsport opted to switch to the new American-built Corvette for the 2025 season, forced in part by the closure of the Audi customer division due to the manufacturer's imminent arrival in F1.

The current Corvette has raced successfully in the American IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, and in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), but Steller Motorsport are set to be the first team in Europe to enter the Fanatec GT World Challenge on behalf of the General Motors-owned Brand.

British Chevrolet factory-supported racer, Alexander Sims, joined Steller at Barcelona to put the new car through its paces, saying, "It was good to get back to the Circuit de Catalunya with Steller, and help their development progress with the Corvette."

Also in action in Barcelona, at the track that has long been home to the Spanish Grand Prix, at the wheel of the Corvettes, were Sennan Fielding, a long-time stalwart of the Steller Motorsport squad, Andrew Bentley, a driver who has previously raced for the team in the Michelin Le Mans Cup, and British GT graduate, Matt Topham.

Steller Motorsport have yet to finalise their driver line-ups for the season though, and the year of GT competition will formally commence with the Fanatec GT World Challenge Prologue in France on March 10-11th.

The opening round of the GT World Challenge season will also take place at the Circuit Paul Ricard, located an hour from Marseille.

The GT World Challenge Sprint Cup will visit the UK and Brands Hatch for its first race of the 2025 season at the beginning of May.