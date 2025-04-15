Steller secure second spot at Paul Ricard

Steller Motorsport debuted their new Corvette in the opening GT World Challenge Endurance Cup race of the season last weekend (Photo courtesy of SRO/JEP)

​Steller Motorsport raced their new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R to a second position finish in the Silver Cup class of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup powered by AWS at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France on Saturday.

​The result was a major boost for the Vale-based team who were making a championship debut in the opening race of the 2025 season.

Having undertaken a lengthy test and development schedule prior to the start of the GT World Challenge campaign, Steller Motorsport arrived at Paul Ricard, former home of the French Grand Prix, with hopes of a strong showing in a race that saw nearly sixty GT3 cars on-track.

Belgian driver, Matisse Lismont, was joined in the number 24 Steller Motorsport Chevrolet Corvette for the weekend by Lorcan Hanafin and Kiern Jewiss, winner of the opening British GT Championship race at Donington Park, and after a solid showing in the pre-race track sessions it was Lismont who took the first stint behind the wheel of the Corvette.

Holding position during the early exchanges, Lismont was able to move the car up the order and from the third hour mark the Steller team found themselves in a battle for a podium finish. As the race progressed, the Corvette grew in strength, crossing the line at the end of the race only a handful of seconds behind the Silver Cup class-winning Paradine BMW driven by James Kellett, Pedro Ebrahim and Charles Clark and in 19th position overall.

Max Daymond, team manager of Steller Motorsport, said: "To come away from Paul Ricard with a podium in our first race is a huge reward for the entire team. The drivers did a great job and we're looking forward to use this as a launchpad to kick-off the rest of the season."

Matisse Lismont said after his debut with the local team: "It was an absolute blast of a first weekend with Steller Motorsport. We had a clean race all the way to the flag. It was an amazing result and we really all deserved it. I am very much looking forward to the next race now."

The GT World Challenge Europe season is set to continue at Brands Hatch on May 3-4, with two Sprint Cup races taking place around the 2.6-mile Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit.