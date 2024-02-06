​Steller Motorsport to race in Le Mans Cup

Sylvain Guintoli looks set to race at Le Mans.

​After undertaking a series of test sessions towards the end of last season at both Silverstone and Donington Park with a Duqueine M30-D08-Nissan LMP3 car, the Vale-based Steller Motorsport team will now run the prototype car in the leading Le Mans Cup class for 2024 season that starts at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya in April.

Listed on the entry list as lead driver for the team's number 42 car is UK-based French motorcyclist, Sylvain Guintoli. Already a winner of the Moto 24 Hours of Le Mans, Guintoli is looking to add further victories to his impressive career tally at the famous Le Mans Circuit de la Sarthe this time on four wheels. His co-driver for the year ahead is yet to be announced, although regular Steller Motorsport racer, Sennan Fielding, is thought to be in the frame to compete.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winner of the British GT4 Championship with the team in 2022, Richard Williams returns to the squad to drive the Steller Audi R8 Evo 2 in the GT class after spending a year on the sidelines undertaking a managerial role with the team. The Audi will carry the number 24 throughout the season, and again the team have yet to nominate a driver to partner Williams.

The Audi was a race winner at Spa last year when driven by Sennan Fielding and Mark Cole, with James Wood and Sylvain Guintoli also driving the car at times during 2023.

The team are set to undertake a series of tests ahead of their new international campaign, that is also anticipated to be bolstered by a GT4 programme in the British GT Championship.

President of the ACO, Pierre Fillon, said, “The Michelin Le Mans Cup is back with an array of experienced teams and talented drivers. This strong field will have the chance to race at some of Europe’s most prestigious venues throughout the six rounds of the championship season. We're really looking forward to April’s curtain-raiser in Barcelona!”

Advertisement

Advertisement