​Steller Motorsport set for Fanatec GT World Challenge Endurance Cup

​Steller Motorsport will contest the Fanatec GT World Challenge Endurance Cup powered by AWS in 2025. it has finally been confirmed, with the event-promoting Stephane Ratel Organisation (SRO) having released their full entry list for the approaching new season.

​The Vale-based Steller Motorsport team are no strangers to SRO events, having previously tasted success in the GT4 class of the British GT Championship.

Switching from the Automobile Club de l'Ouest organised Michelin Le Mans Cup to the GT World Challenge for 2025, the team have been busy during recent weeks putting their new Chevrolet Corvette GT3.R cars through their paces at test sessions visiting the Circuit de Catalunya in Spain, Circuit Paul Ricard in France and last week, Silverstone.

The squad have returned to France and Circuit Paul Ricard this week to participate in the official pre-season GT World Challenge Prologue, a two-day test at the former home of the French F1 Grand Prix that allows all registered competitors to take to the track and record much-needed test mileage prior to the actual season start at the same venue early in April.

The GT World Challenge boasts the largest GT3 grid of any global championship, and leads the way in GT racing. The ten-event series visits many of Europe's finest tracks for one-hour Sprint Cup races and 3-Hour Endurance Cup races, with the added boost of the Crowdstrike 24 Hours of Spa forming the central race of the campaign.

The Spa spectacular will take place at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium during June, and Steller Motorsport will be participating in the contest for the first ever time in the race's long history.

Fifty-nine full season entries will contest the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup, with additional cars added to the Spa 24 Hours entry. The Steller Motorsport Corvette Z06 cars will contest the Bronze class of the championship, and a full driver line-up will be announced by the local team during the next couple of weeks.

Wet weather greeted the GT competitors on the opening day of the Prologue test at Paul Ricard, which slowed initial running for teams in attendance. The fastest cars early in the Prologue being the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 of Grasser Racing.

Speaking this week, Stephane Ratel, the founder and CEO of SRO Motorsports Group said, “I am immensely proud to share the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS entry lists for 2025. We have once again received huge interest in both the Sprint Cup and the Endurance Cup, while the participation of ten manufacturers – all of which will compete in the global GT World Challenge powered by AWS – underlines the importance of this series.

“Adding, “The grids have grown thanks to the addition of new teams, including Steller Motorsport with their two-car Corvette Endurance Cup entries, and expansion among our existing competitors, which tells us that GT3 racing is in a very strong position as it approaches its 20th anniversary. It is also noteworthy that the field is more evenly spread, with no single class contributing above the others. With all of this in mind, I am certain that another extremely competitive season lies ahead."

* Vale-based racer, Ross Gunn, will be in action this weekend driving an Aston Martin Valkyrie in the famous Sebring 12 Hours in Florida for The Heart Of Racing team - the race forming the second round of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.