​Steller Motorsport set for British GT return

Steller Motorsport will compete in the British GT Championship once again.

​Skipping last year's British GT Championship season to concentrate on participation in the Michelin Le Mans Cup, the Vale-based 2022 British GT4 champions switched to the Le Mans Cup’s GT3 ranks last season, and this new British GT4 campaign will run alongside planned international participation during the 2024 season.

The team's new Pro-Am class duo of Docker and Albert will be hoping to emulate Richard Williams and Sennan Fielding, who clinched the GT4 drivers’ crown with the same chassis two years ago.

Docker will make his British GT debut following strong showings in the MSVR-administered GT Cup that yielded class wins and a fifth-place finish in the overall Cup placings. The racer has also previously proved his worth in Britcar, winning the event's Class 4 title in 2019.

Jordan Albert is no stranger to the British GT Championship and was a GT4 title contender with the Vale-based Beechdean AMR team back in 2016.

The youngster has also represented Academy Motorsport in a Ford Mustang and Tolman Motorsport in a McLaren 570S GT4.