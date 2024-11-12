​Steller Motorsport confirm plans to race Chevrolet Corvette

Steller Motorsport will race a Chevrolet Corvette GT3 car next season (Photo: Steller Motorsport)

​The Steller Motorsport team has announced plans to race a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R in GT racing competitions next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vale-based team, well-known for success in British GT and the Michelin Le Mans Cup, are set to become an official Corvette customer race team from 2025 onwards.

A pair of Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs will be delivered to the British GT GT4 Championship winning and Michelin Le Mans Cup competing squad ready for pre-season testing in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team will reveal its full 2025 racing schedule in the near future, but is currently eyeing potential efforts in the European Le Mans Series (ELMS), Michelin Le Mans Cup, GT World Challenge and British GT with a yet-to-be-confirmed group of drivers.

"We looked long and hard at available options in GT3 before opting to join the Corvette family," says Steller Motorsport team principal, Gary Blackham.

"The Z06 GT3.R is a stunning car, beautifully engineered and designed from the off as a true endurance racer.

"The team, and our customers that have seen the car already, are truly excited by the prospect of racing with one of the most successful brands in sportscar racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A Corvette hasn't raced in British GT for more than 10 years. But the Z06 has already achieved much success in America and I truly believe it can shake up the established order in the UK as well.

"British GT is a championship we are keen to be part of subject to the right driver combination. European races are also very much part of the plan."

Jessica Dane, Corvette Z06 GT3.R Programme Manager, says, “We look forward to working with Steller Motorsport starting in 2025 as we expand the global programme for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R.

"The team has experienced success in various GT4 championships in Europe, and we are happy that Steller Motorsport has chosen the Corvette GT3 as it progresses up the GT ladder of racing throughout Europe.”

Steller campaigned in 2024 with Audi in British GT4 and in the Automobile Club de l'Ouest sanctioned Michelin Le Mans Cup with Duqueine-Nissan LMP3 and Audi R8 GT3 Evo cars.