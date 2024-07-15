​Steller miss out at Snetterton

Steller Motorsport were in contention for British GT Championship GT4 class victory at Snetterton on Sunday. (Photo: James Beckett)

​Steller Motorsport lost out on scoring what would have been a well-deserved victory in the GT4 class of the British GT Championship at Snetterton on Sunday, when their race-long class lead in the second GT event of the weekend evaporated at the end of a Safety Car period during the closing stages.

The team's Audi R8 GT4, driven by Jordan Albert and Tim Docker, had successfully negotiated its way to the head of the GT4 pack after a strong start to the second British GT Championship race at the former airfield track in Norfolk.

The Audi, started by Albert made late race pit-stop to allow Docker to complete the race, which went according to plan, but as the clock ticked down to the end of the race the Safety Car was deployed by race officials to recover a stricken Toyota Supra from the course.

The team's advantage at the head of the GT4 pack disappeared, and as the race prepared to restart with little more than five minutes remaining it was obvious that the Audi, now with Docker installed behind the wheel, would have a big fight on its hands to keep the Race Against Dementia-supported car in the top spot.

Sadly it was not to be as Docker was almost instantly swamped by faster, and race leading GT3 cars, when the lights flashed green leaving him in a difficult position to defend as the field of cars filed through the Agostini hairpin. Unable to keep the Audi out of trouble, contact was made with a GT3 car which damaged the rear wheel of the Audi forcing the car onto the grass.

Time was lost, and all Docker could do was limp the wounded Audi back to the pits and retire. It was a case of so near, yet so far.

Adding further insult to injury, the car was handed a post race thirty-second penalty for the collision with the GT3 car which was added to the car's time - despite the car already being out of the race when the penalty was applied.

Speaking afterwards, Jordan Albert said, "This was tough for the team. We saw that the car has great pace and we are capable of running at the front of the GT4 field.

“To end this way was disappointing for the whole team, we really just needed ten more minutes and no Safety Car and things could have been very different!