​Skipworth is sixth at Silverstone while Ingram denied win in BTCC drama

​Stephen Skipworth lined-up at Silverstone on Saturday to drive a 1938 Aston Martin Monoposto in the AMOC St John Horsfall Trophy race (write Colin and James Beckett)

Stephen Skipworth pictured in action at Silverstone driving an Aston Martin in the St. John Horsfall Trophy race last weekend (Photo James Beckett)

​The event for Pre-War Aston Martins celebrates the life and career of St John Horsfall, a racer who famously contested the 1949 Spa 24 Hours in his Aston Martin 'Spa Special' Speed Model and finished the race in fourth position single-handed.

Saturday's running of the trophy race was the first time the event had taken place at Silverstone's Bentley Drivers' Club meeting. A grid of nearly 20 Astons took part, with Skipworth driving his family-owned car to a fine sixth position.

Skipworth also raced to a 15th place finish in the Bentley Times Challenge Trophy and Pre-War Challenge, won by Ben Eastick in a Bentley T-Type.

*Tom Ingram was excluded from the results of Sunday's opening Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship race at Knockhill in Scotland, when his EXCELR8 with Bristol Street Motors Hyundai failed post race eligibility checks.

In treacherous conditions, Ingram drove superbly to victory but his joy quickly turned to disappointment when it was discovered that the Hyundai's ride height was too low during examinations by race officials.