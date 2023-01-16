Sir Jackie Stewart pictured during last weekend's Autosport International Show at Birmingham's NEC (Photo JEP)

This again proved the case at Birmingham's NEC last weekend, when the 27-time Grand Prix winner starred at the Autosport International Show write Colin and James Beckett.

During an impressive Grand Prix career, Stewart, who lives in Ellesborough, contested a total of 99 Grands Prix and was world champion in 1969, 1971 and '73. A regular behind the wheel at major motoring events, such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed and Goodood Revival, Stewart is instantly recognisable in car - driving on-track in his famous white and tartan crash helmet - while also now making regular appearances at Grand Prix races around the world and event's such as last weekend's Autosport International.

Raising awareness for his 'Race Against Dementia' charity, Sir Jackie spoke about his quest to help find a cure for the disease that has ruined countless lives, and is a condition that his wife, Lady Stewart, suffers. Sir Jackie said, "We continue to fight to find a cure for dementia, it is an awful disease that causes great pain to the relatives and family of those who suffer. We are working hard and we are bringing the very best minds in the world together in this quest to find a cure."

Ahead of the approaching 2023 motor racing season, Sir Jackie said, "We have seen some great races in recent years. 2023 looks like being another close season between the tops teams in Formula 1, and I am looking forward to close battles between Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari. For us to all enjoy a good season, we have to hope that all the top teams produce competitive cars - then we should be in for a treat."

Adding, "The British Grand Prix at Silverstone was very exciting last year, and it is always good to have a race like that on home soil."

* 2022 Kwik Fit British Touring Car champion, Tom Ingram, officially opened the final day of the Autosport International Show on Sunday. The EXCELR8 Hyundai racer welcomed visitors to the NEC, after cutting a ribbon to open spectator gates with a pair of gold scissors. Ingram said, "It was a fun thing to do, and meet so many touring car fans prior to the start of the season."

* Ross Gunn will be in action at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida this weekend, driving a Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in the 'Roar Before The 24' test event at the famed American track.