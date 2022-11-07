Silverstone dismay for Lewis Fox

Lewis Fox in action.

A former finalist in the world's largest Formula Ford event, Fox qualified 16th in his heat and raced to an 11th place finish.

The Vale-based racer was in contention to qualify for the event's grand final when his car suffered electrical failure and forced race retirement.

Raising funds for Sir Jackie Stewart's 'Race Against Dementia' charity through his participation, Fox said, "I would like to thank Team Fox Racing for all the help and support in making this weekend possible."

Despite Fox's disappointment of not reaching the final, the Team Fox Racing team were represented in the Walter Hayes Trophy Grand Final by Joe Watts, who was in action at the wheel of the team's Duckhams Van Diemen RF92.

Watts finished 23rd overall, third classified finisher in the Pre '99 class.

*Max Esterson finished first on the road, but a post-race penalty, due to an on-track incident, saw race stewards hand victory to second placed finisher, Joey Foster, late on Sunday evening.

Foster has now won the Walter Hayes Trophy four times - his last victory coming in 2005.