Ross Gunn just misses out on podium place at Road America for Heart of Racing team

Ross Gunn in action at the Road America circuit.

Driving an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in the Pro class of the latest round of the US-based endurance race series, Gunn was once again paired with regular team-mate, and Spa 24 Hours co-driver, Alex Riberas. The duo chased hard throughout the race to finish fourth in the GT class.

Gunn said: "This was a busy week, heading straight from Spa to Road America. These are two great race circuits and being spread by just one week made it hard work but we performed well and only narrowly missed out on a podium."

*A Formula Ford 1600 race was held at Brands Hatch on Saturday to celebrate the life and career of much-missed Vale-based racer, Peter Rogers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peter Rogers Trophy was organised by MotorSport Vision Racing (MSVR) as the opening round of their Champion of Brands Formula Ford Championship to celebrate Peter's life, cruelly cut short in a racing accident at Donington Park 35 years ago this month.

Rogers carved out quite a reputation during the mid-1980s, showing the potential to become a Grand Prix driver when racing in Formula Ford against the likes of Damon Hill, Johnny Herbert, Mark Blundell and Roland Ratzenberger.