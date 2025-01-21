Ross ​Gunn all set for Daytona battle

oss Gunn will race for the Heart of Racing Aston Martin team at Daytona this weekend (Photo Heart of Racing)

​Ross Gunn will contest this weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona, the opening round of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, driving for the Heart of Racing Aston Martin team.

​The Vale-based racer is an integral part of the Aston Martin Racing GT driver squad, and will lead the charge of car number 007 in the twice round the clock race that starts on Saturday at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

Gunn will line-up with Roman De Angelis, Alex Riberas and Marco Sorensen at the wheel of the team's Aston Martin Vantage GT3, the car contesting the GTD-Pro class of the race that has attracted an overall entry of over sixty cars.

Competitors spent last weekend on-track at the famed American track, clocking many laps during the event's 'Roar Before The 24' test, an event providing drivers and teams plenty of time to hone their preparations for the biggest endurance race held annually in the United States.

First held in 1962 as a three-hour event, the race ran under numerous names before establishing itself as the Rolex 24 in 1992. Since then the race has provided the very best sportscar action, and 2025 looks like being no different.

Speaking following last weekend's action, Gunn said: “Things are looking positive ahead of the race. We went through many things during the test, and hope that we are in a good position.

“As always, a race like Daytona requires some good fortune, but we will be pushing from the very start to score the best result possible for the team and Aston Martin."

Gunn is also currently being linked to a drive in the new Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar, having tested the car at Daytona before Christmas, that Heart of Racing will introduce to the IMSA championship for the Sebring 12-Hours and the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the 24 Hours of Le Mans that will take place in June.

* Steller Motorsport are currently evaluating their racing programme for the year ahead for their already announced Corvette GT3 cars. The team have previously enjoyed success in the British GT Championship with the Audi marque, and have also been successful in Automobile Club de l'Ouest administered Michelin Le Mans Cup, and Road to Le Mans races.

The Vale-based team have already made clear their desire to be seen on the Fanatec GT World Challenge grid this season, and are known to be speaking with interested parties before announcing their full intentions.

* Chris Metcalfe's first test of the 2025 season is now likely to take place at the famous Spa-Francorchamps track. The Belgian EJ Automotive team for whom he will drive, have a test booked at the Grand Prix track for a number of their drivers, and Metcalfe has been invited to join them and participate in a Renault Clio Cup car before making a race debut for the team at Silverstone in April.