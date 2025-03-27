Aylesbury United Juniors U10s in 2014placeholder image
Aylesbury United Juniors U10s in 2014

RETRO GALLERY: Junior sports teams 2013-2018

By Mark Duffy
Published 27th Mar 2025, 10:01 BST
We’ve delved into our photo archives to bring you a large selection of images of junior sports teams from the Bucks Herald patch.

The pics were taken between 2013 and 2018, meaning most of those pictured will be fully-grown adults now rather than the fresh-faced youngsters you see here!

Aylesbury and the surrounding area is a true hotbed for junior sport and there are several different sports represented here.

Take a look to see if you recognise yourself or anyone you know in the photos.

Aylesbury United U11 Girls in 2016

1. Junior teams retro gallery

Aylesbury United U11 Girls in 2016 Photo: .

Photo Sales
Aylesbury FC U13s with their new kit in 2015

2. Junior teams retro gallery

Aylesbury FC U13s with their new kit in 2015 Photo: .

Photo Sales
Aylesbury United Juniors U16s in 2013

3. Junior teams retro gallery

Aylesbury United Juniors U16s in 2013 Photo: .

Photo Sales
Aylesbury United Girls U15s in 2018

4. Junior teams retro gallery

Aylesbury United Girls U15s in 2018 Photo: .

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Aylesbury
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice