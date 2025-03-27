The pics were taken between 2013 and 2018, meaning most of those pictured will be fully-grown adults now rather than the fresh-faced youngsters you see here!

Aylesbury and the surrounding area is a true hotbed for junior sport and there are several different sports represented here.

Take a look to see if you recognise yourself or anyone you know in the photos.

Junior teams retro gallery Aylesbury United U11 Girls in 2016

Junior teams retro gallery Aylesbury FC U13s with their new kit in 2015

Junior teams retro gallery Aylesbury United Juniors U16s in 2013

Junior teams retro gallery Aylesbury United Girls U15s in 2018