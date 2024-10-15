Rance rides to victory at Mallory Park

Lee Rance was victorious at Mallory Park on Sunday, riding an Aprilia during the track's EMRA Finals Day. Photo: James Beckett.

Lee Rance raced to victory at Leicestershire's Mallory Park on Sunday, when riding an Aprilia 1100, the Vale-based rider secured the top spot in the final EMRA Rookies race of the day at the East Midland Racing Association Championship Finals event.

On a day that saw Leon Jeacock triumph in the famous Mallory Park Race of the Year, Rance was a busy man and lined-up to contest four races around the fast lakeside track.

Eighth and tenth in Allcomers races, both won by track expert Jeacock (Honda 1000), Rance was later able to shine in events for novice racers.

Third in his first Rookie race outing, finishing narrowly behind Allan Lain (Yamaha 1000) and Stuart Baskerville (Kawasaki), Rance was able to jump into the lead early in the second Rookie class race of the event and power quickly into a commanding lead.

A rider falling on the approach to the Shaw's Hairpin, saw EMRA race officials stop the race, deciding not to re-start the race.

Rance was thus declared the winner and classified in first position ahead of hard-charging Allan Lain, with Carl Elliott (Yamaha 600) claiming the final podium poisition in third.

The regular Mallory Park EMRA season is now at an end, with the track's 2025 campaign set to start with a test day in March ahead of a season-opening race event on April 6th.

*A number of local racers were in action at Silverstone last weekend, competing in races organised by the Historic Sports Car Club.

The HSCC Championship Finals, held on the 1.6-mile Silverstone National Circuit, saw a number of the HSCC championship's reach their conclusion.

The Silverstone-based club will also be responsible for organising the Walter Hayes Trophy across the weekend of November 2-3, which will once again provide the local track with an end-of-season spectacular for Formula Ford 1600 cars.

*Steller Motorsport will be in action in Portugal this weekend. They will run both LMP3 and GT3 cars in the final round of the Michelin Le Mans Cup at the Portimao track.

The team's LMP3 prototype car will be driven by Sennan Fielding and Andrew Bentley, with Charles Bateman and Alex Martin competing in an Audi R8 GT3 Evo.