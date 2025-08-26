Racing festival signs off in style

Lewis Fox pictured driving a BMW M3 in the MRL Historic Touring Car Challenge at the Silverstone Festival last weekend (Photo James Beckett)

Providing magnificent historic motor racing for thirty-five years, the Silverstone Festival signed-off on Sunday bringing down the curtains on its final-running in some-style, write James and Freddie Beckett.

The Festival’s roots date back to 1990 and the pioneering BRDC International Historic Festival – a world-leading event that was created specifically for historic motorsport. Since then the hugely popular race meeting has remained a feature on the international historic motorsport calendar. From 2026 the event will be replaced across the August Bank Holiday weekend at Silverstone by CarFest - a music and motoring spectacular created by Chris Evans.

Despite the news that times are changing for the Silverstone Festival, the on-track action during the final event was first class, with large grids of historic cars taking to the Silverstone Historic Grand Prix Circuit for twenty races across the weekend.

Buckingham's Julian Thomas was a star of the event, winning both the MRL Historic Touring Car Challenge and the International Trophy for Classic GT Cars in his Ford Sierra RS500 and Shelby Cobra Daytona. The Bucks racer also drove his Audi R8 GT3 to fourth position in the GT3 Legends race.

Lewis Fox made a Touring Car race debut in the Historic Touring Car Challenge, driving a BMW E30 M3. A regular racer in vintage races at the wheel of a Bentley, Fox from Winslow tested the BMW at Silverstone during the build-up to the race weekend, and raced superbly on Sunday morning to finish fifth.

Also in action was Nick Topliss who raced his Cooper T53 in two HGPCA Pre'66 Grand Prix Car races - classified ninth and eleventh in his two outings across the weekend.

Silverstone Festival Event Director, Nick Wigley, said on Sunday, “I am immensely proud of what we have achieved. Without a doubt, this has been another fantastic weekend – one of the very best.

The racing was absolutely brilliant, the family entertainment was incredible, and even the British Bank Holiday weather played its part. I couldn’t be happier that we’ve signed off on such a massive high.”

* Driving an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo, Andrew Howard and Tom Wood finished fifth in the penultimate round of the British GT Championship at Brands Hatch on Sunday. The two-hour race around the 2.6-mile former Grand Prix Circuit in Kent provided plenty of action, and Howard and Wood performed well to claim victory in the Silver-Am class. Howard said afterwards, "We have to be happy with this result, it was a tough weekend as Brands Hatch is a demanding circuit to race a GT3 car on, and to leave with a class victory and a strong overall finish is really pleasing."

Charles Dawson and Kiern Jewiss won the race overall for the 2 Seas Motorsport team, the Mercedes AMG GT3 pairing narrowly defeating the McLaren of Morgan Tillbrook and Marvin Kirchhofer. The 2025 British GT Championship title will be decided at Donington Park in October.

* Tom Ingram will arrive at Donington Park this weekend with a seventeen point advantage over his rival, Ash Sutton, at the head of the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship points table. The Vale-based racer is chasing a second BTCC championship title, and the 2025 season is now entering its final stages. Three BTCC races will take place on Sunday afternoon, with Ingram racing a Team Vertu Hyundai.

Fresh from victory at Knockhill in The Vertu Mini Challenge Trophy, Aylesbury's Josh Porter will race his EXCELR8 Driver Development-entered Mini in three races at Donington, and is currently placed fifth in the Mini Challenge points classification.

* Steller Motorsport return to GT World Challenge action this weekend having been absent from the championship with their Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R since the Crowdstrike Spa 24 Hours in June. However, Lorcan Hanafin and Daniel Ali are to be joined by American racer, Alec Udell, for this weekend's three-hour Endurance Cup contest at the Nurburgring in Germany.