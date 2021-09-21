Racers turn back the clock for Goodwood Revival

James Wood drives an Austin A35

PICTURES BY JAMES BECKETT

Sir Jackie Stewart climbed into a racing car at the Goodwood Motor Circuit last weekend to lead a tribute to famed racing driver, Stirling Moss, during the Goodwood Revival event write Colin and James Beckett.

Regarded as the best driver never to win the F1 World Championship, Stirling Moss was forever known as 'Mr Goodwood', and his life and career was celebrated in style when many of his previous racing machines took to the Goodwood track for demonstration laps. Sir Jackie, who lives in Ellesborough, drove one of the cars in the parade, while also driving a number of other famous racing machines cars at the event.

James Haydon gets close to the chicane while riding a Matchless G50

Sir Jackie said, "The Goodwood Revival truly is one of the best motor racing events in the world. Every year the Duke of Richmond and his team put together an amazing spectacle here at Goodwood, and I am very pleased to once again be able to visit, take part and celebrate this sport and in particular, the life of my hero, Stirling Moss."

Mark Gillies started his weekend in style, and was victorious in the Festival of Britain Trophy - driving Dick Skipworth's ERA R3A to a fine victory in a close battle with the ERA R1B driven by Michael Gans. Gillies took an early lead in the opening race on Saturday to control proceedings, only to come under pressure during the closing laps. Holding off the hard charging Gans for the top spot, Gillies said, "Driving an ERA around Goodwood is pretty spectacular and I am really pleased to have been given this opportunity." In a good race for Vale-based residents, Duncan Ricketts finished third in his ERA GP1, with Nick Topliss taking fourth position in his ERA R4A.

All did not go to plan though for Gillies in a rain-soaked Brooklands Trophy race on Sunday. Sharing a 1938 Aston Martin Brooklands with Stephen Skipworth in the pre war sportscar race, Gillies was caught out in treacherous conditions on the approach to Madgwick corner, which resulted in him hitting the safety barriers - an impact that caused a race retirement.

James Haydon rolled back the years with two fine displays on a Matchless G50 during the Barry Sheene Memorial motorcycle races. Sharing riding duties with Pete Bardell in the two-rider motorcycle events, Haydon and Bardell were classified third overall in the combined results from two races having battled for the lead twice with the overall winning MV Agusta 500/3 of Michael Dunlop and Steve Plater. Haydon said afterwards, "Wow. This has been great fun and we had a big battle out there. I think the motorcyclists have again shown the Goodwood crowds that we mean business and I think everyone loved the spectacle!"

Sir Jackie Stewart led the tribute to his hero, Stirling Moss

James Wood was a busy racer at the Revival, contesting three events across the weekend. Opening the race programme on Friday evening, the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy saw competitors race into the darkness in Pre '63 GT cars. Wood shared an AC Ace with Annette Mason, and the pairing finished nineteenth overall. Wood teamed-up with Marino Franchitti for the St. Mary's Trophy for historic saloon cars, driving an Austin A35. Franchitti finished tenth in the opening saloon event, with Wood replicating the position in his race - the duo were placed eighth overall in the combined St. Mary's race results.

Wood had high hopes for success ahead of the Sussex Trophy for 50s Sportscars, but with the handling of his Lotus 15 not quite to his liking, the local racer was sadly unable to challenge for race victory. Enjoying a battle with the Jaguar D Type cars of former F1 racer, Martin Brundle, and Gary Pearson, throughout the 25-minute race, Wood raced through to finish eighth at the chequered flag to maintain his strong and impressive record of results at the Revival.

Aside from driving as team-mate to James Wood in the St. Mary's Trophy, Marino Franchitti was seen in various races including the Richmond Trophy, where he finished seventh at the wheel of a Maserati 250F in a race won by Ben Mitchell (BRM), while Frederick Wood scored a best result of fourth in the opening Settrington Cup race with his Austin J40. Matt Manderson was also on-track, driving an Austin A40 to fourth position in the second St. Mary's race, sharing the ex. Doc Shepherd car with Le Mans racer, Marcel Fassler.

James Wood in action during the Sussex Trophy