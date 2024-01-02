Racers take on Plum Pudding race day

​A number of regional racers contested races at Mallory Park's annual Plum Pudding Raceday on Boxing Day (write Colin and James Beckett)

Nick Cristofaro (Honda) chases Daniel Kell (Ford Sierra) into Gerard's Bend at Mallory Park on Boxing Day. Photo: James Beckett.

​A large crowd descended on the Leicestershire track for the seven race event, that featured four car races organised by the 750 Motor Club and three motorcycle races hosted by the Mallory Park-based East Midland Racing Association.

Nick Cristofaro was one of the stars of the day, the 2 Seas Motorsport GT team boss driving a Honda Civic Type R in the Allcomers Saloon car races. Second in the opening group race behind the rapid Ford Sierra XR4x4 of Daniel Kell, Cristofaro improved a position in his second race to score victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cristofaro took advantage after Kell went off the track at the fast Devil's Elbow, sweeping into the lead to take a well-deserved victory. Kell was able to rejoin, but lost time and he slipped to an eventual fourth position finish behind Simon Tomlinson (VW Golf) and Thomas Burgess (Ford Escort).

The day's Allcomers Sports races were won by Michael Sanford and Rob Boston in a Ginetta G55, while Lee Brocklebank (Yamaha FZR) and Chris Edwards (Yamaha) shared the EMRA motorcycle races between them.

*Winslow's Alexz Wigg was in action at Mallory Park last Thursday, riding in a Christmas Trial organised by the Loughborough Motorcycle Trials Club. Mallory Park has hosted Trials events previously, but last week's Christmas Trial was a first for the Loughborough Club at the venue.

Wigg said afterwards, "It was good fun to shakedown a machine for other events."