​Plenty of drama in latest Aylesbury & District League games

​There were more upsets and big results in the ADL last weekend.

Our second final line up has been confirmed as Stoke Mandeville Reserves will face AWFC Reserves in the Marsworth Reserve Cup Final on 27th March.

Stoke Mandeville overcame Prestwood Reserves on penalties after a 1-1 draw, keeper Dean Bayliss saving three kicks, while AWFC Reserves’ Elliot Johnson scored the only goal from the spot to beat Ludgershall Reserves.

Latest from the ADL.

In the Thomas Field Shield, FC Aristocrat caused an upset, knocking out Emhurst from the Premier Division 3-2, Leon Harding with a brace to put them into the semi-finals.

In the League Cup, Missenden beat Thame B 5-2 and AVD Sports hit Division One leaders Aylesbury Vale 9-1 and the two winners will meet in the semi-final.

Haddenham Utd’s epic Berks and Bucks County Cup run was ended with a 9-0 beating by Old Bradwell. A great confidence building cup run ended by a much higher level and superior opponent.

Back in League action there was one of the biggest scores recorded in the past 20 years as Prestwood’s new-look team mount a charge up the table with a 15-3 win over Rivets. Ismael Ehui and Matt Stockholm scored five goals apiece.

Tring Athletic Zebras also pulled away with a surprise 5-1 away win over in form Wingrave and FC Bierton got back to winning ways with a 4-2 win over Wendover who are in the mix at the bottom. Ian Pearce (2) Steve Lindsey and Ryn Short on target.

In Division One AWFC used up one of their games in hand to move closer to top spot with a 3-2 batting win over Stone Utd. Antonio Beardo, Jamie Spurden and Ricardo Gomes scoring. They are six points off top with three games in hand.

Thame D put another dent in Oving's top two hopes with a 2-1 win, Matt Pallant and Steve Southey netting. That victory also keeps them out of the relegation zone.

Five teams are separated by two points after Ludgershall beat Kings Sports 2-1 through goals from Harry Andrews and Daniel Bolton.

In Division Two there was a huge result in favour of the top four who weren't in action as Potten End were beaten by Aylesbury Hornets 2-1: Jason Rose latched onto a defensive error to put the Hornets 1-0 before a wonder save from the Hornets keeper tipping a dipping volley onto the bar.

Potten End equalised midway through the second half but another lapse allowed Nathian Dwayne to put the ball into an empty net for an impressive win.

Thame C beat Wingrave Development 3-0 away to keep up their outside hopes alive. Luke Hurley, Nick Barrarr and Stuart Barr scoring.