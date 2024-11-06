Pledgeball welcomes David Wheeler as a Brand Ambassador to drive sustainability in sports

Pledgeball, a research-backed charity focused on mobilising sports communities for environmental action, is excited to announce the appointment of David Wheeler, a professional footballer and passionate sustainability advocate, as its new brand ambassador.

David, known for his commitment to environmental causes and his proactive voice in the sports industry, joins Pledgeball to inspire fans, players, and communities further to take action in the fight against climate change.

David Wheeler has been a prominent figure in advocating for sustainability. He uses his platform as an athlete to champion eco-friendly practices and raise awareness on issues such as carbon reduction and environmental responsibility. His dedication to making a positive impact goes beyond words—David consistently acts on his beliefs, promoting actionable steps for individuals and organisations to reduce their environmental footprint.

Pledgeball’s mission is to rally the sports community, from fans to clubs to governing bodies, to use its collective power and influence to tackle climate change. David’s influence and passion for sustainability make him an ideal ambassador to elevate this mission and broaden Pledgeball’s reach across sports communities.

Katie Cross, CEO of Pledgeball, expressed her enthusiasm for the new partnership: "David is a true leader in sustainability advocacy within sports, and we are thrilled to welcome him as our brand ambassador. His commitment to making a difference, both on and off the field, is incredible, and we are honoured that he is keen to work with us. We’re excited to work together to inspire lasting, game-changing change within football and beyond."

David Wheeler shared his thoughts on joining Pledgeball: "I’ve always believed in the power of sport to influence positive change. Joining Pledgeball as a brand ambassador gives me an opportunity to encourage and support fans, clubs and governing bodies in making sustainable choices that collectively change the game. I look forward to collaborating with Pledgeball and the sports community to further tackle climate change."

As Pledgeball’s brand ambassador, David will play an active role in amplifying the organisation’s message, connecting with fans, and championing sustainability initiatives across the sports industry. Together, Pledgeball and David aim to inspire millions of fans, clubs and associations to take action for the planet, demonstrating that every pledge counts in the journey towards a game and an industry that Protects Where We Play.

lPledgeball is a research-backed charity that supports sports bodies in engaging fans on environmental sustainability and climate change. Working with stakeholders across the football community, from clubs, County FAs, and leagues to the Football Supporters' Association and UEFA, Pledgeball effectively mobilises fans and players to make pro-environmental choices, resulting in a reduction in emissions on game day and beyond.