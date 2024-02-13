Pickleball comes to Aylesbury as sport's popularity continues to skyrocket

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The increasingly popular pickleball is now available to play in Aylesbury.

It has been described as the fastest growing sport both in North America and Europe, but finding somewhere to play in town has previously been difficult.

Estimations from organisers suggest there are between 8,000-10,000 pickleball players in the UK currently.

Pickleball combines some elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, and has been described as a sport that is suitable for all ages.

Played on a court the same size as a badminton court and using a shorter tennis-style net, players use paddles to hit a plastic ball between one another.

Local business owner and keen tennis fan, Kelvin Wong, has been offering taster sessions and has now secured a regular slot booked at Stoke Mandeville Stadium.

Interested parties are encouraged to head down to the sessions on Tuesday between 5pm and 6:45pm. More information on becoming a regular player can be found on Facebook, under the name Pickleball Aylesbury.

Taking place every Tuesday

A group spokesperson said: “It really is tremendous fun and a great way to exercise and learn a new sport. Coaches are often on hand to help all and equipment is provided. All ages welcome but anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.”