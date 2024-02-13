News you can trust since 1832
Pickleball comes to Aylesbury as sport's popularity continues to skyrocket

It has been described as the fastest growing sport in America
By James Lowson
Published 13th Feb 2024, 16:50 GMT
The increasingly popular pickleball is now available to play in Aylesbury.

It has been described as the fastest growing sport both in North America and Europe, but finding somewhere to play in town has previously been difficult.

Estimations from organisers suggest there are between 8,000-10,000 pickleball players in the UK currently.

Pickleball balls (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)Pickleball balls (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Pickleball combines some elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, and has been described as a sport that is suitable for all ages.

Played on a court the same size as a badminton court and using a shorter tennis-style net, players use paddles to hit a plastic ball between one another.

Local business owner and keen tennis fan, Kelvin Wong, has been offering taster sessions and has now secured a regular slot booked at Stoke Mandeville Stadium.

Interested parties are encouraged to head down to the sessions on Tuesday between 5pm and 6:45pm. More information on becoming a regular player can be found on Facebook, under the name Pickleball Aylesbury.

Taking place every TuesdayTaking place every Tuesday
A group spokesperson said: “It really is tremendous fun and a great way to exercise and learn a new sport. Coaches are often on hand to help all and equipment is provided. All ages welcome but anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.”

Pickleball has existed since 1965 and was created in Washington state. In the past few years its popularity has skyrocketed NBA star LeBron James and former Super Bowl winning quaterback, Drew Brees, are among the high profile supporters of the increasingly popular activity.

